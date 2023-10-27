The Big Picture David Boreanaz wears an authentic military helmet on the show SEAL Team to honor real-life SEAL Mark Owen, who pitched the idea for the show.

SEAL Team stands out for its commitment to authenticity, with a cast and crew that includes many U.S. military veterans, showcasing the struggles of combat and post-war life.

The show tackles tough subjects like mental health and veteran suicide, shedding light on important real-world issues. Viewers can watch SEAL Team on Paramount+.

Having run for six seasons, first on CBS and later on Paramount+, SEAL Team is one of those shows that defy the odds and continue on no matter how hard things get. Centered on Bravo Team, a group of elite U.S. Navy SEALs led by Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, played by veteran television actor David Boreanaz, perhaps best known for his leading roles on Angel and Bones. Though Person of Interest star Jim Caviezel was originally sought out for the role, Boreanaz won out in the end, and the rest is history. But have you noticed something unique about Hayes' helmet on the show?

Unlike many of the props worn by the cast members of SEAL Team, the helmet that sits on Boreanaz's head is a legitimate, military issue meant to honor the real-life heroes who he represents on screen. Having played some pretty impactful television characters throughout his career, Boreanaz has made it clear that his work on SEAL Team is his most personal. "[Jason Hayes] is really important to me," the actor told Parade in 2019. "Playing him, I feel more in tune as I’ve ever been with a character." But there's more to the helmet's history than its authenticity.

David Boreanaz Wears That Helmet to Honor Real-Life Heroes

It turns out that the helmet that Hayes wears on the show actually belongs to a real-life SEAL who goes by the pen name Mark Owen. Owen, an executive producer on the series, was the one who pitched the idea to the network in the first place. Additionally, Owen fought overseas, particularly in the Middle East where he was a part of the assassination of Osama bin Laden. In fact, after his experience in the military, he wrote No Easy Day, a memoir published in 2012 about his 14-year career as a Navy SEAL and specifically his part in bin Laden's death.

"I wear his helmet. I could wear a lighter [prop] helmet, but I decided to wear his actual helmet to honor him," Boreanaz explained regarding wearing Owen's helmet. "And I will do that throughout the whole series of its run." Given that SEAL Team has already run for six seasons and has been renewed for at least one more by Paramount+, Boreanaz's commitment to both the role of Jason Hayes and honoring the vets he's representing is commendable.

Though SEAL Team wasn't the first series about Navy SEALs that made its rounds on television in the late 2010s (the first was History Channel's Six), it's by far been the most successful. Not only does the show do well to share the experiences and stories of these men and women on mission, but it also highlights the emotional and deeply personal conflicts that soldiers face upon coming home.

'SEAL Team' Aims to Be Authentic

Speaking of, one of the things that sets SEAL Team apart from its contemporaries in military fiction is its commitment to authenticity. Aside from David Boreanaz wearing an actual SEAL's helmet on camera, the cast and crew contain a large amount of U.S. military veterans who all do their part. In an interview with Military.com, actor Tyler Grey, who plays Trent Sawyer on the show, explained that that's always been true of the show. "I've been working on SEAL Team since the pilot. At the very beginning, it started with someone from the military with prior service who wanted to make something about Special Operations. The start was with a veteran and not the other way around. That’s very rare."

Grey is right, it is indeed rare that a film or television series like SEAL Team would be made up largely of veterans, not to mention the two former Navy SEALs–Mark Semos and Kenny Sheard–who are in the writer's room. But aside from attempting to accurately portray the horrors of combat, the show also does well to share what it's like to try and live with the aftermath. "It's really difficult to go from combat to coming home and dealing with family, and then going back to the combat," Mark Owen explained in a CBS special feature, emphasizing that one of the things he loves most about the series is the inner turmoil it presents its characters with. "It takes a lot to sacrifice so much, and that's really why I think this show does so well."

Part of the real-world implications of SEAL Team is what happens when veterans come home and struggle with acclimating again to "normal life." In the show's sixth season, longtime cast member Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot, who went on to co-create and star in CBS's Fire Country) was killed while talking down another vet from taking his own life. Similar to the story of Chris Kyle (also a former Navy SEAL) as told in American Sniper, this episode ("Aces and Eights"), which was co-written by former seal Kenny Sheard, struggles with issues of mental health. With veteran suicide something of an epidemic in the United States, bringing this tough subject to light on SEAL Team is just as important as ever.

Where Can You Watch 'SEAL Team'?

If you haven't watched SEAL Team, or are hoping to catch up, you should absolutely get on that. The show, which currently has six seasons available for streaming, can be found in its entirety on Paramount+, which can be connected via The Roku Channel, Apple+, and Amazon Prime Video. After six seasons, SEAL Team Season 7 hasn't begun production, though the show has been renewed by Paramount+ following the success of Season 6. A premiere date for the following season has yet to be set.

Although SEAL Team was originally canceled by CBS four episodes into its fifth season–only to be moved to Paramount+ permanently–the recent Hollywood SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes prompted the network to bring SEAL Team back in the midst of a content shortage, at least for now. So for those of you hoping to watch the show on television once again, CBS will be airing episodes of SEAL Team, starting where it left off with Season 5, on November 2. Hopefully, this will only boost viewership and hold SEAL Team fans over until the show officially returns.

SEAL Team is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

