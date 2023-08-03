The Big Picture CBS is bringing back SEAL Team to broadcast television due to strikes, along with other contingency shows like Yellowstone and FBI True.

SEAL Team follows Bravo Team, a subunit of Navy SEALs, as they take on dangerous missions while also exploring their personal lives.

The series features David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, along with a talented cast, and has already been renewed for a seventh season on Paramount+.

Nearly two years after SEAL Team made the jump from CBS to Paramount+, the David Boreanaz-led series is returning to where it all began. As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA continue to strike for fair wages and better protections in the workplace, the network will bring the streaming series back to broadcast television as part of its fall 2023 slate. Its new run on CBS will begin on Thursday, November 2 at 10 p.m., picking up from where it left off at the network with Season 5.

SEAL Team is centered on Bravo Team, a subunit of the Navy SEALs' most elite group, the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group, more commonly known as SEAL Team Six. As the team, led by Boreanaz's Jason Hayes, trains and plans for some of the most dangerous missions the U.S. government could possibly ask of them, their individual lives and relationships are explored beyond the call of duty. On Paramount+, the series is already locked up for a seventh season.

In addition to Boreanaz, SEAL Team also features Max Thieriot who has since broken out with his own hit series on CBS, Fire Country. The rest of the team includes Neil Brown Jr., Jessica Paré, A. J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Judd Lormand. With Season 6, Raffi Barsoumian was also added to the main cast. The series hails from Emmy-nominated Homeland and Justified writer Benjamin Cavell.

Image via CBS

Broadcast Television Is Switching Gears to Get By During the Strikes

CBS has largely had to pivot away from its initially planned Fall schedule and the new scripted content it would have entailed as the dual strikes bring Hollywood to a crawl. SEAL Team is only one of several shows brought in as contingency plans to fill the void. Most notably, the network will begin a run of the hit series Yellowstone starting from the Kevin Costner-led show's first season. Another Paramount+ import coming to the network is the true crime docuseries FBI True which dives into the high-pressure world of FBI investigators and the investigative material they use. Finally, the U.K. version of Ghosts will make the jump, adding a bit of comedy to the lineup. Naturally, a ton of unscripted content will fill out the spaces in between.

SEAL Team begins airing Season 5 on CBS on November 2. Check out the trailer below.