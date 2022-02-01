Paramount+ has announced that it’s bringing the hit military drama SEAL Team back for a sixth season. The series follows the professional and personal lives of elite Navy SEALs, as they engage in some of the most dangerous military missions and try to deal with everyday life when they are not deployed somewhere around the globe.

SEAL Team follows a special unit called Bravo Team, led by respected and intense team leader Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz). SEAL Team’s Season 6 renewal comes on the heels of Season 5’s finale, which aired on Paramount+ last January 23.

The series cast also includes Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks as part of the elite team. Besides engaging viewers with the action-package mission of the special unit, SEAL Team is also praised for how it showcases how life in the military affects the well-being of soldiers. SEAL Team also deals with the pressure felt by the families of soldiers, adding another layer to the military drama.

SEAL Team premiered on CBS in September 2017. The series aired on the broadcast channel for four seasons until it changed homes to Paramount+ last year. Although SEAL Team is now part of the streaming platform exclusive catalog, the series kept its audience, which led to the most recent renewal.

Although SEAL Team will come back for another go-round, Season 6 will once again change the season’s length. SEAL Team's first season consisted of 22 episodes, with CBS subsequently cutting the series to a 20-episode format for Season 3 and a 16-episode format for Season 4. Paramount+ picked up SEAL Team for a fifth season with 14 episodes, and now Season 6 will have only ten episodes to unravel its story. So, while SEAL Team remains one of the most-watched original series on Paramount+, the streaming channel is focusing on more concise (and cheaper) seasons moving forward.

Commenting on the renewal, Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said:

“We are very excited to welcome SEAL Team back for another season on Paramount+. The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season!”

All five seasons of SEAL Team are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. There’s still no release window for Season 6 of SEAL Team.

