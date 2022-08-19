Paramount+ unveiled today a trailer for the new season of the military drama series SEAL Team. The series was renewed for Season 6 earlier this year, and now the streaming platform underscored that the new tour of Jason Hayes’ (David Boreanaz) Bravo team will be a shorter one: 10 episodes total, which will start rolling out in late September. Like in previous seasons, the series will chronicle the professional and personal lives of elite Navy SEALs, as they engage in some of the most dangerous military missions and try to deal with everyday life when they are not deployed somewhere around the globe.
As the trailer makes it clear, Season 6 will cut to the chase and pick up right after the explosive Season 5 finale, when the Bravo team got ambushed in Mali. Now we will finally discover how the fight for their lives went down, as well as who made it out alive. One thing is certain, though: None of them left the RPG ambush unscathed.
In addition, the SEAL Team trailer highlights some more dangerous missions that the team will have to go through this time, including the investigation of a Navy destroyer that got hit and caused several casualties, a new long-term mission in northern Syria, and the lingering danger of the team getting decommissioned.
SEAL Team is created by Emmy nominee Benjamin Cavell (Homeland, Justified), and it premiered on CBS in September 2017. The series aired on the broadcast channel for four seasons until it got moved to Paramount+. The change didn’t harm the series’ audience, which led to the most recent renewal. Earlier this year, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series President Nicole Clemens called SEAL Team a “high-performing title” that is “consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series.” If the show keeps its momentum, we could be looking at a lot more tours for the Bravo team.
Aside from Boreanaz, the cast also features Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Raffi Barsoumian, Jessica Paré, and Toni Trucks.
Paramount+ premieres Season 6 of SEAL Team on September 18.
You can watch the trailer below:
Check out the official synopsis here:
'SEAL TEAM' is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown, Jr.), the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn (Buckley), an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a young, multilingual second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication; Omar Hamza (Barsoumian), a senior chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL, the son of Syrian immigrants with deep understanding of the Middle East. Vital to the team’s success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.