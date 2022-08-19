"It's how we deal with it after we're knocked down that makes us Bravo."

Paramount+ unveiled today a trailer for the new season of the military drama series SEAL Team. The series was renewed for Season 6 earlier this year, and now the streaming platform underscored that the new tour of Jason Hayes’ (David Boreanaz) Bravo team will be a shorter one: 10 episodes total, which will start rolling out in late September. Like in previous seasons, the series will chronicle the professional and personal lives of elite Navy SEALs, as they engage in some of the most dangerous military missions and try to deal with everyday life when they are not deployed somewhere around the globe.

As the trailer makes it clear, Season 6 will cut to the chase and pick up right after the explosive Season 5 finale, when the Bravo team got ambushed in Mali. Now we will finally discover how the fight for their lives went down, as well as who made it out alive. One thing is certain, though: None of them left the RPG ambush unscathed.

In addition, the SEAL Team trailer highlights some more dangerous missions that the team will have to go through this time, including the investigation of a Navy destroyer that got hit and caused several casualties, a new long-term mission in northern Syria, and the lingering danger of the team getting decommissioned.

SEAL Team is created by Emmy nominee Benjamin Cavell (Homeland, Justified), and it premiered on CBS in September 2017. The series aired on the broadcast channel for four seasons until it got moved to Paramount+. The change didn’t harm the series’ audience, which led to the most recent renewal. Earlier this year, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series President Nicole Clemens called SEAL Team a “high-performing title” that is “consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series.” If the show keeps its momentum, we could be looking at a lot more tours for the Bravo team.

Aside from Boreanaz, the cast also features Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Raffi Barsoumian, Jessica Paré, and Toni Trucks.

Paramount+ premieres Season 6 of SEAL Team on September 18.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: