Season 7 of SEAL Team is finally here, and it’s bringing a whirlwind of fresh drama, intense missions, and exciting new characters! Get ready to see how the new faces shake things up—will they create tension within Bravo Team, or will they bring fresh perspectives and tighten the team's bond? With new storylines unfolding and fresh dynamics at play, there's a lot to look forward to. Take a look at our cast and character guide to see which familiar faces are returning and which new stars are set to make their mark on your screen.

SEAL Team SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan, and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment's notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.

David Boreanaz

Officer Jason Hayes | Master Chief Petty

Jason Hayes, portrayed by David Boreanaz, is the commanding force behind Bravo Team, renowned for his unmatched leadership and tactical prowess. His character, marked by unwavering dedication to his team and the struggles of his personal life, evolves significantly over the seasons. Initially, Hayes is portrayed as a Stoic leader, sometimes emotionally detached, and laser-focused on his mission. However, as the series progresses, we witness a transformation in him as he confronts the deep-seated emotional challenges that have long plagued him, as he grapples with the psychological toll of his career and seeks to reconcile some deep-rooted issues in his life.

David Boreanaz is an actor renowned for his versatility and compelling performances across a wide range of roles. He first captured audience's attention as Angel in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off Angel, where his portrayal of a brooding vampire with a quest for redemption became iconic. He further solidified his acting career as Seeley Booth in Bones, where his chemistry with co-star Emily Deschanel brought the show a ton of success.

Neil Brown Jr.

Raymond “Ray” Perry | Chief Warrant Officer Rank 2

Ray Perry, played by Neil Brown Jr., is the indispensable intelligence specialist and communications expert for the Bravo Team, playing an important role in the success of their missions. Known for his sharp analytical skills and strategic mind, Ray ensures the team stays well-coordinated and fully informed. His character shines through his quick thinking, unwavering loyalty, and ability to maintain composure under intense pressure.

Beyond the SEAL Team, Neil Brown Jr. has showcased his diverse range of roles in TV and movies. He gained much recognition as DJ Yella in the critically acclaimed biopic Straight Outta Compton and portrayed Michael Bivins in the popular miniseries The New Edition Story.

Jessica Pare

Amanda "Mandy" Ellis | CIA Liaison

Jessica Paré stars as Amanda "Mandy" Ellis, the CIA liaison for the Bravo Team. Mandy is the crucial link that ensures smooth coordination and information flow between military operations and intelligence agencies. Known for her sharp intellect and strategic prowess, she excels at managing high-pressure situations and providing support that can definitely make or break a mission.

Outside of SEAL Team, Paré is well-known for her role as Megan Draper in Mad Men, where she drew in audiences with her charm as Don Draper’s second wife. She is also known for her diverse and versatile roles in The Things We Lost in the Fir and the quirky comedy Suck.

A.J Buckley

Sonny Quinn | Petty Officer First Class Percival

Sonny Quinn, played by A.J. Buckley, is a standout character in SEAL Team as Petty Officer First Class Percival Quinn. Renowned for his sharpshooting skills and intense approach to combat, Sonny is a crucial part of the Bravo Team, known for his precision and high energy on demanding missions. Beneath his tough exterior and sometimes intense demeanor lies a more complex character, as he deals with personal struggles and a traumatic past. As the series unfolds, we see Sonny's efforts to balance his high-pressure career with his personal life, revealing both his dedication to the team and the emotional depth behind his 'tough facade'.

A.J. Buckley has also showcased his presence in many other hit roles. In Justified, he played Bob Sweeney, a business executive with a dark side entangled in crime. His versatility as an actor has also shone through as Jeff in The Good Doctor and as Adam Ross in CSI: NY. Additionally, Buckley brought a comedic touch to The Standoff as Dale and Bait Shop as Big Mike.

Toni Trucks

Lisa Davis | Lieutenant (Junior Grade)

Lisa Davis, played by actress Toni Trucks, is a returning standout character in SEAL Team. As a Lieutenant (Junior Grade) in the Navy's medical team, Davis is known for her dedication and remarkable ability to stay calm under pressure of combat. She's the go-to person for critical medical care, making sure that everyone on the team stays in top shape while they face some incredibly dangerous missions. Beyond her medical expertise, Davis' character is a compassionate caretaker, as she is always one to offer emotional support to her team.

Judd Lormand

Eric Blackburn | Commander

Judd Lormand, who brings Commander Eric Blackburn to life, is an important partner in the SEAL Team. As a senior leader in the Navy SEALs, Blackburn’s job is to oversee the Bravo Team's overall operations and offer guidance so that their missions are carried out effectively. His character brings some substantial depth to the series by delving into the challenges of holding a position of strong command. Throughout the seasons, Blackburn has earned the respect of his team, and is set to become an even more powerful presence in episodes to come, further shaping the team's dynamics and operations.

Raffi Barsoumian

Omar Hamza | Senior Chief Petty Officer

Omar Hamza, portrayed by actor Raffi Barsoumian, is a formidable presence as Senior Chief Petty Officer in the SEAL Team. His character is known for his exceptional leadership, as he guides and supports the Bravo Team through their toughest missions.

Rafael Silva is also recognized for his standout roles in other popular series, such as 9-1-1: Lone Star, where he plays Carlos Reyes, and in The L Word: Generation Q, as Aiden.

Dylan Walsh

Captain Walch | New Commanding Office

While the new season has just started and the characters will continue to evolve, one thing is clear: Captain Walch, played by Dyan Walsh, is a new commanding officer bringing fresh leadership and perspectives to the team. His rigorous and firm approach may clash with existing leaders and shake up the dynamics within the Bravo Team. As the team adjusts to Captain Walch's new leadership style, we can expect some tension and potential shifts within special operations.

Beau Knapp

Drew Franklin | Chief Petty Officer

Drew Franklin, played by Beau Knapp, is introduced as the Chief Petty Officer in the SEAL Team. Known for his strong work ethic and skill at mentoring junior team members, Franklin's presence is set to bring a more positive and invigorating dynamic to the Bravo team.