Fans of military dramas were understandably thrilled when SEAL Team was renewed for a seventh season back in January. Starring the iconic David Boreanaz (Bones), SEAL Team is one of the best ongoing military shows and has won scores of devoted fans. While it has now been about a year since SEAL Team Season 6 premiered, fans have had a hard time trying to figure out what to expect from Season 7. With writers and actors currently on strike for fair pay, SEAL Team is just one of many shows whose futures have become uncertain. However, we do know that the new season is still in the pipeline, pending a resolution to the strikes. CBS and Paramount certainly haven’t forgotten about SEAL Team yet, and neither should you. So here's everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

Is There a Trailer for SEAL Team Season 7?

No trailer has been released so far for SEAL Team Season 7, but with Season 5 coming to CBS this fall, we’re taking the opportunity to rewatch trailers for earlier seasons. The Season 6 trailer is particularly well constructed, from the eerie whistling to the explosive action, and reminds us of everything we love about the series. The tense cinematography that the show manages so well is on full display in its trailers, and we can’t wait to see what Season 7 brings.

When Is SEAL Team Season 7 Coming Out?

SEAL Team’s sixth season was released in the fall of 2022 so many fans were hoping to see a release of the seventh season in September 2023. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out what is going on with Hayes and the rest of Bravo Team. As of right now, no release date has been set for Season 7 of SEAL Team. Bookmark this page for the latest updates on that front and read on to know where you can catch up on the show.

Where Can You Watch SEAL Team?

Paramount+ and CBS are the places to watch SEAL Team. While SEAL Team started on network television, debuting on CBS, newer seasons have been released directly to Paramount+. Now however, with the fall TV schedule impacted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes for fair pay, as well as a number of other important issues, CBS has moved SEAL Team into its reworked fall television lineup. CBS will be airing Season 5 of SEAL Team starting on November 2, 2023. This is great news for anyone who hasn’t kept up with the show on Paramount+. We’ll have to wait and see if SEAL Team remains on CBS when Season 7 debuts or if Season 7 will go back to being a Paramount+ exclusive.

Who's In the SEAL Team Season 7 Cast?

David Boreanaz stars as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, leader of Bravo Team, a role he has played since the series began in 2017. When Boreanaz chatted with Collider in 2018, he noted that he loves doing his own stunts and does about 95 percent of the stunts in SEAL Team. He has also directed episodes of the series. Prior to landing the role of Jason Hayes, Boreanaz played Special Agent Booth in the long-running series Bones and also played Angel in the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff Angel.

Playing other members of SEAL Team Bravo are Neil Brown Jr. as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ray Perry, A. J. Buckley as Special Warfare Operator First Class Sonny Quinn, and Raffi Barsoumian as Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Omar Hamza. Neil Brown Jr. has previously been in The Walking Dead, Suits, and Straight Outta Compton. Supernatural fans may recognize A.J. Buckley as Zeddmore, host of the show-within-a-show Ghostfacers. Buckley was also in the Ghostfacers web series, the spinoff show-about-the-show-in-a-show. Raffi Barsoumian joined the cast of SEAL Team in Season 6. He was previously in the CBS series The Code and played Markos in The Vampire Diaries.

What's SEAL Team Season 7 About?

SEAL Team, as the name implies, follows an elite team of Navy SEALs who make up the Bravo team. Led by David Boreanaz’s Jason Hayes, the team deploys to some of the most dangerous places in the world. Season 6 saw Bravo deal with the sudden and shocking death of one of their own when Special Warfare Operator First Class Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot) died while trying to save a suicidal veteran. The Season 6 finale also saw Hayes publicly admitting his struggles with traumatic brain injury, something that will impact his place on the team going forward. While we don’t know exactly what Season 7 will involve, Season 6 made it clear that things will never be the same for the members of Bravo Team and their families. With numerous veterans working on and consulting for the show, SEAL Team is consistently unafraid to tackle topics ranging from PTSD to Traumatic Brain Injury to the tragically high suicide rate among service members and veterans.

Who's Making SEAL Team Season 7?

SEAL Team was created by Benjamin Cavell (The Stand), who also worked as a writer on Justified and Homeland. SEAL Team also has many veterans on its cast and crew, including writers Mark Semos and Kenny Sheard, who were both real-life SEALs. This allows for a high degree of authenticity and realism in both how missions in the show are carried out and how characters react to the stresses of military life.

More Military Shows Like SEAL Team to Watch While You Wait for Season 7

Generation Kill (2008): Essential viewing for anyone with even a passing interest in the military, the miniseries Generation Kill follows 1st Recon and a reporter embedded with them during the initial invasion of Iraq in 2003. The series was written by David Simon, Ed Burns, and Evan Wright. Based on Wright’s own experiences as an embedded reporter, the miniseries emphasizes the tedium, confusion, and surreality of the early days of the Iraq War. It is also full of fantastic songs, largely sung by the cast. The miniseries won multiple well-deserved Emmys and is still arguably the best piece of television created about Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Homeland (2011-2020): Claire Danes and Damien Lewis star as Carrie Mathison and Nicholas Brody in the CIA thriller Homeland. After Brody, an elite sniper, is captured and recovered, Mathison, a CIA Agent, becomes convinced he is working as a double agent. The series weaves together intrigue, espionage, and the character’s personal struggles, creating a complex tapestry where no one is above suspicion, and often the characters can’t even trust themselves. As we mentioned, Benjamin Cavell, who created SEAL Team, worked as a writer for Homeland.

Army Wives (2007-2013): Army Wives was one of Lifetime’s most successful original series. Drawing from the book Under the Sabers: The Unwritten Code of Army Wives, the series follows a group of military spouses as they deal with deployments, births, deaths, and everything in between. Starring Sterling K. Brown, Catherine Bell, Brigid Brannagh, Richard Bryant, Ashanti, and Brooke Shields, the series’ large ensemble cast allowed the show to tell a variety of stories, from the improbable and soapy to the painfully realistic, about life in and around a military base.