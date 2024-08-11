Get ready for a rollercoaster of intense drama and adrenaline-pumping adventures that will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. In the upcoming season, Bravo Team unexpectedly gets torn from their families and are sent across the world to fight foreign threats for the United States. Priorities will be challenged as numerous aspects of life for the team, including personal lives, relationships, and military environments, undergo some extreme changes. With its seventh and final season, SEAL Team is set to confront its most daunting missions yet, delivering a thrilling and momentous conclusion to its story.

Whether you are a long-time fan or new to the series, you have come to the right place. This next season is packed with moments you don't want to miss.

So, without further ado, here’s when and where you can watch SEAL Team Season 7!

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan, and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment's notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.

About The 'SEAL Team' Season 7

SEAL Team is a military drama that focuses on the Bravo Team, an elite unit within the Navy SEALs. The series stars David Boreanaz as Commander Jason Hayes, leading the team through risky missions and life-altering challenges. In addition to standout performances and new cast additions, the remarkable ensemble delivers a powerful and authentic portrayal of the Navy SEALs, a vision that creator Benjamin Cavell has masterfully brought to life on screen.

Below is the synopsis from the final episode of Season 6:

At a moment’s notice, Bravo Team is ripped from their families and deployed across the globe to help the United States compete against foreign superpowers. As the military landscape shifts, personal lives, teammates and priorities change too, setting the stage for an emotional ending. Don’t miss Bravo Team’s dramatic farewell.

When Is 'Seal Team’ Season 7 Coming Out?

Close

SEAL Team Season 7 premieres on Sunday, August 11, 2024, with new episodes released every week. While the exact airtime may vary depending on whether you’re watching on CBS or streaming on Paramount+, episodes generally premiere at 8 pm ET.

Where Can You Stream 'SEAL Team' Season 4?

Be sure to stay up to date with every episode of SEAL Team on Paramount+ or watch it live on CBS. If you haven’t yet caught up on previous seasons, now is the perfect time to binge-watch and get ready for the upcoming episodes.

Find out more about Paramount+ subscriptions below.

Plans: Features: Subscription Costs: Essential Plan: Access to a large library of on-demand content

Live Streaming of CBD and other TV

Limited Ads $5.99 per month Premium Plan All features of the Essential Plan

Ad-Free Experience

Access to more exclusive content

Ability to download new content for offline viewing $11.99 per month Annual Plans: Essential Annual Plan and Premium Annual Plan Access to the Essential Plan with added discount

Access to the Premium Plan with added discount Essential: $59.99 per year Premium: $119.99 per year

Sign-Up For Paramount+

'SEAL Team' Season 7 Trailer

The trailer opens with a gloomy view of tumultuous ocean waves, accompanied by some suspenseful music. We’re immediately thrust into the chaos and destruction through the eyes of David Boreanaz’s character, Jason Hayes, whose anguished expression captures the intensity of the moment. Amidst the chaos, Jason’s powerful statement of having "evolved" leads to a sequence of him grappling with bloodied hands and a frenetic demeanor. The trailer masterfully reintroduces beloved characters while unveiling new faces, all set against a backdrop of high-pressure warfare that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

What Is The Episode Schedule For 'SEAL Team' Season 7?

Image via Paramount+

Check out the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss a single action-packed moment of Bravo Team’s latest adventures.

Episode 1 – "Chaos in the Calm" Part One

After advocating for better warfighter health, Team Bravo is sidelined and reassigned to a less critical mission in Sweden. At the same time, Lieutenant Davis receives a significant opportunity as Admiral Rivas selects him to lead a new and thrilling special operations initiative.

Episode 2 – "Chaos in the Calm" Part Two

The Bravo Team is deployed to tackle a terrorist attack in Sweden, with Jason narrowly escaping danger. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Davis lays down a strict mandate for his new team, and Drew is stunned when a family member offers a mysterious warning.

Episode 3 – "Ships in the Night"

(Details TBD)

Episode 4 – "Heroes and Criminals"

(Details TBD)

Episode 5 – "A Perfect Storm"

(Details TBD)

Episode 6 – "Hundred Year Marathon"

(Details TBD)

Episode 7 – "Mission Creep"

(Details TBD)

Episode 8 – "Appetite for Destruction"

(Details TBD)

Episode 9 – "The Sea and the Hills"

(Details TBD)

Episode 10 – "The Last Word"

(Details TBD)

More Shows To Binge-Watch If You Liked 'Seal Team'

Band of Brothers

Fresh from training camp, a company of US soldiers plunges into the harsh realities of World War II as they make a treacherous journey across Europe.

Watch on Netflix

Homeland

Homeland A bipolar CIA operative becomes convinced a prisoner of war has been turned by al-Qaeda and is planning to carry out a terrorist attack on American soil. Release Date October 2, 2011 Cast Claire Danes , Maury Sterling , Numan Acar , Mandy Patinkin Linus Roache , Costa Ronin Main Genre Action Seasons 8 Studio Showtime

Homeland is an edge-of-your-seat sensation. CIA officer Carrie Mathison is volatile and unpredictable. With the help of her mentor Saul Berenson, she fearlessly risks everything, including her sanity, at every turn.

Watch on Hulu

Generation Kill

Generation Kill A Rolling Stone reporter, embedded with The 1st Recon Marines chronicles his experiences during the first wave of the American-led assault on Baghdad in 2003. Release Date July 13, 2008 Creator David Simon, Ed Burns, Evan Wright Cast Alexander Skarsgard , James Ransone , Lee Tergesen , Jon Huertas , Stark Sands , Owain Yeoman , Billy Lush , Chance Kelly Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) David Simon , Ed Burns , Evan Wright Expand

This seven-part HBO miniseries focuses on the first 40 days of the war in Iraq, as seen through the eyes of an elite group of US Marines.

Watch on Max