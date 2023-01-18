It looks like Bravo Team isn’t done saving the day. Today, Paramount+ has announced that the David Boreanaz-led military drama SEAL TEAM has been renewed for a seventh season, the third at the streamer. The news comes not long after the finale of Season 6.

The series is set around “the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.” It explores the crucial missions the team undertakes as well as how the severity of their job affects both themselves and their loved ones at home. Boreanaz stars as the leader of the Bravo Team alongside Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Raffi Barsoumian.

SEAL Team first aired on CBS in 2017 as a new series for Boreanaz after his other hugely successful show, Bones, came to an end. The series was a consistent rating draw for the network, until Season 5. For the fifth season, the network decided to air the first four episodes with the following ten being moved to Paramount+. The move didn’t hurt the series much as the fifth and sixth seasons were reportedly among the highest-streamed programs on the service.

SEAL Team was not the only CBS series that was moved over to Paramount+. Around the same time, the supernatural drama Evil was moved over to the streamer for its second season as saw a similar renewed success. Paramount+ is also the home to The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight and the Criminal Minds revival series.

SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios with distribution handled by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Executive producers on the series include Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen, and Boreanaz. About the series getting renewed, Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, had the following to say:

“We look forward to bringing ‘SEAL Team’ fans even more of the series’ poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season. The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers.”

All six seasons of SEAL Team are currently available to be streamed exclusively on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the upcoming Season 7 of the series. Check out the trailer for Season 6 of SEAL Team below: