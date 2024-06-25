The Big Picture Season 7 of SEAL Team premieres August 11 on Paramount+ with new episodes weekly on Sundays.

The final season focuses on Jason's dual responsibilities and the team dealing with changing priorities.

The series showcases the sacrifices of Navy SEALs and is popular for its hardcore portrayal of their missions.

Paramount+ has just dropped the official trailer and premiere date for the highly anticipated seventh and final season of the military drama series SEAL Team. Fans can mark their calendars for Sunday, August 11, when the new season premieres exclusively on Paramount+. The first two episodes will be available to stream at launch, with new episodes following weekly on Sundays. The season will also premiere on August 11 in Canada and the following day in Australia. SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, the respected and intense leader of Bravo team. The rest of the cast includes Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Raffi Barsoumian, and Beau Knapp.

In the final season, Hayes (Boreanaz) grapples with the dual demands of his warrior’s life and his responsibilities as a single father. Ray Perry (Brown Jr.), his loyal second-in-command, faces the looming question of whether he can leave the battlefield behind as retirement approaches. Sonny Quinn (Buckley), known for his fierce dedication, has to find a way to adapt as Jason and Ray’s changing priorities shift more responsibility onto other team members. Newer team members Omar Hamza (Barsoumian) and Drew Franklin (Knapp) find solace in their work, using it to distance themselves from past traumas, while Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks) plays a crucial role in guiding the team through a new era of warfare against some immensely skilled global threats.

Why Is 'SEAL Team' So Popular?

SEAL Team doesn't hold back in showing just how hardcore the Bravo team really is. These guys are yanked away from their families at the drop of a hat to tackle some of the most dangerous spots on the planet. Even when the odds are stacked sky-high against them, their relentless dedication to the mission highlights the epic sacrifices they make to keep their loved ones safe back home, which is a massive part of the show's popularity.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and is produced by the likes of Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Mark Owen. Boreanaz also serves as an executive producer and has directed episodes of the series. The final season was filmed in Los Angeles and on location in Colombia, with support from the Colombia Film Commission of Proimágenes Colombia.

As SEAL Team prepares to close its final chapter, all six previous seasons are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. The final season premieres on August 11. Check out the trailer above.

