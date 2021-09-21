In yet another true-crime adaptation for the big screen, Garrison Film Productions and Legion M have announced the cast for their newest film, The Man in the White Van. The studios have announced that Sean Astin and Ali Larter have signed on for the thriller, which begins shooting this month and marks the first collaboration between Garrison and Legion M.

Based on a true story, The Man in the White Van stars Madison Wolfe as Annie, a young girl prone to exaggeration who soon discovers an ominous white van stalking her around her quaint hometown of Brooksville, Florida in the mid-1970s. When Annie’s parents refuse to believe her fear, they are met with a tragic Halloween nightmare — the origins of the nefarious “white van trope,” as well as the beginnings of real-life serial killer Billy Mansfield Jr.’s spree of murders.

Also joining the cast are Brec Bassinger, Skai Jackson, Gavin Warren, and Julianne Arrietta, with Warren and Bassinger playing Annie’s siblings, Margaret and Daniel. What roles Larter, Astin, and the rest of the cast will be playing have not yet been disclosed, but it’s looking like Astin, as the only adult male confirmed for the project, may either be playing Annie’s father, or Mansfield Jr. himself.

“As soon as we heard director Warren Skeels’ vision for The Man in the White Van and read this suspenseful script, we were hooked,” said Legion M CEO and co-founder Paul Scanlan. “Our community has been asking for true crime projects and we are beyond excited to be teaming up with Garrison to produce this chilling true crime thriller with a dream team of actors and creatives.”

The Man in the White Van is directed and executive produced by Warren Skeels, who co-wrote the film’s script with Sharon Y. Cobb. No release date has been announced yet for The Man in the White Van.

