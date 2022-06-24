ETM Pictures' upcoming feature Holiday Twist has added several new cast members to its ranks. Per Variety, Sean Astin, Neal McDonough, Haley Reinhart, Emily Tosta, and Brian Thomas Smith have joined the film in currently unknown roles. The movie is led by Kelly Stables and will also feature James Maslow and Hugh Sheridan.

Holiday Twist follows a CEO whose world is suddenly upended. In the aftermath, she finds the key that will help her shed her past and move forward. The full synopsis from ETM reads:

"The story centers on Stables’ character, a Grinchy workaholic CEO whose whole world comes crashing down, before, with help from a Supermarket Santa and a little holiday magic, she realizes the key to letting go of her painful past is to become the twinkling light that both her town and her family needs."

Prior to Holiday Twist, Astin, who's best known for his role in the Lord of the Rings franchise and a brief stint on Stranger Things, most recently appeared in HBO's Perry Mason and NBC's Young Rock. McDonough's recent film credits include There Are No Saints and Boon, both of which were released earlier this year. He is also known for playing Damien Darhk in The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Reinhart is most recently known for voicing Bill Murphy in Netflix's animated series F Is for Family. Meanwhile, Tosta starred in AMC's Mayans M.C. as Leticia Cruz. Smith has also appeared in various TV series such as CBS' United States of Al and The Big Bang Theory, with Stables recurring in NBC's Superstore.

Additional cast for Holiday Twist includes Alison Eastwood (The Mule), Melody Thornton who's known as a member of the musical group The Pussycat Dolls, singer/songwriter Montana Tucker, Sadie Stratton (Underground), Caylee Cowan (Willy's Wonderland), Kelly Rutherford (The CW's Dynasty), and United States Paralympic athlete Blake Leeper.

Holiday Twist is written, directed, and executive produced by Stephanie Garvin. Garvin is no stranger to the industry, having co-executive produced The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Trumped!, and co-producing the documentary Mr. Nelson on the North Side, among others. She has also guest-starred in various TV shows including House of Cards, Grey's Anatomy, and more. Holiday Twist will mark her feature directorial debut. Scott Rosenfelt (Home Alone, 7 Days in Syria), Amanda Archer, Joe Dadic, and Nick Theurer (The Bay) will also serve as producers.

Production is currently underway for Holiday Twist. It will release this holiday season, though no specific date has been set.