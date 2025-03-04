A year ago, the thought of a Sean Baker film sniffing an Academy Award was infeasible. While an admired indie darling by cinephiles, Baker, whose film, Anora, just went home with five Oscars — including the coveted Best Picture — was not a household name. Because of his films' taboo subjects, including Tangerine, The Florida Project, and Red Rocket, which follow people living on the margins of society and operating in unseemly professions like sex work, Oscar recognition was likely never on the director's radar. At the 97th Academy Awards, Baker wasn't just recognized by the awards body, he broke a seemingly impossible record by winning four Oscars for one film. Anora is the culmination of Baker's style and sensibilities, and his wins for Best Editing, Original Screenplay, and Director signify his brilliance as an uncompromising, iconoclastic auteur.

Sean Baker's Uncompromising Vision Is on Full-Display in 'Anora'

Since Anora, starring Best Actress winner Mikey Madison as the titular sex worker in Brooklyn, won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, it was immediately marked as a potential frontrunner. After a few bumps in the road, the film's campaign never wavered, sweeping most of the major categories at the Oscars. In the grand scope of Oscar history, Anora, a $6 million-budgeted, downbeat dramedy about sex work with no famous stars, is an extreme outlier. However, as the Academy's voting body has expanded and diversified, "Oscar bait" has taken on a whole new meaning. With a voting body that's more inclined to reward smaller, internationally-influenced arthouse fare like Moonlight, Parasite, and Everything Everywhere All at Once, it's now traditional studio films like Oppenheimer, high-budgeted, star-studded historical epics by blockbuster directors, that are the outliers.

Since voters are understood to be more cinephile-coded in their view of films, it makes sense that a bonafide auteur in Sean Baker would be the champion of the ceremony. Keeping the spirit of his indie roots, Baker edits all his films, which allowed him to make Oscar history with his four wins. In his speech for the Best Editing award, Baker attributed the editing process to "half of my directing and a third of my screenwriting." The director, who advocated for the theatrical experience later in the night, provides a valuable lesson to all viewers on the importance of editing. "If you saw that footage, I saved this film in the edit — that director should never work again!" Baker quipped, underlining the disorganized nature of gathering footage from principal photography. In Anora, editing is shown to be an art form, as the speed and rhythm of Baker's cuts, from the party lifestyle in the first half to the manic screwball comedy of the interrogation set piece, were essential to his mastery of tonal shifts in the film.

Sean Baker's 'Anora' Shows the Power of a Singular Visionary