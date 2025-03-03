This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Sean Baker pulled off a rare feat at tonight's Oscars. The triple-threat writer/editor/director came home with four Academy Awards, which has only been done once in the venerable awards show's 97-year history. Moreover, that previous record was set with four different films, while Baker accomplished his feat with one: this year's Best Picture winner Anora.

Baker came away with an impressive spread of hardware, winning Best Editing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture. The only other person to win four Oscars in a single night was Hollywood legend Walt Disney, who brought home four gold statuettes at the 26th Academy Awards in 1954. The Living Desert won Best Documentary (Feature), The Alaskan Eskimo won Best Documentary (Short Subject), Toot, Whistle, Plunk, and Boom won Best Short Subject (Cartoon), and Bear Country won Best Short Subject (Two-Reel). The record for Oscar wins for a single project by one person was previously three; several people have accomplished that feat, most recently Bong Joon-Ho, who won Best Picture, Director, and Original Screenplay for Parasite in 2020. While Parasite also took home Best International Feature, that Oscar is not awarded to the film's director or producers.

Who Is Sean Baker?