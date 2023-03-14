One of the many joys of watching a Sean Baker movie is the varied visual looks of his productions. In 2003, he and fellow director Shih-Ching Tsou shot the film Take Out digitally with a Sony DSR-PD150 camera, while his 2015 feature Tangerine was shot with an iPhone. Cut to 2017 and he’s shooting The Florida Project with 35mm film, a choice that allows the rich colors of the movie to pop right off the screen. Baker is a versatile artist willing to try out anything and everything when it comes to his movies. His groundbreaking use of an iPhone to shoot Tangerine alone demonstrates his willingness to play around with technology. However, his later employment of 35mm conveys that he recognizes that some staples of cinematography endured for a reason.

While the visual audacity of his projects varies from one movie to the next, Baker’s films are united in other important ways. This director’s body of work is defined by being class-conscious in whose stories he chooses to tell while a recurring deep sense of authenticity makes those narratives utterly transfixing. To watch a Sean Baker movie is to watch a story about somebody you could run into at the laundromat or supermarket. It’s just the kind of cinema we need more of in this world.

Class Consciousness in Sean Baker’s Movies

Image via CAVU Pictures

The characters in a Sean Baker movie tend to be so close to iconic locations or lavish domiciles, but they never quite get there. They’re just removed from physical manifestations of prosperity. The Florida Project is a perfect demonstration of this, as protagonists Moonee (Brooklyn Prince) and her mom Halley (Bria Vinaite) live in a run-down motel near Walt Disney World. Similarly, Starlet protagonist Jane (Dree Hemingway) is a sex worker living in the San Fernando Valley, with her eventual friendship with the elderly Sadie (Besedka Johnson) never taking her to any grand landmarks that reside in this area. The San Fernando Valley is famous for being home to iconic movie studios, but those aren’t the kind of domiciles these characters ever come close to encountering, let alone living in. Sadie and Jane’s biggest journey in the place they call home takes them to a zoo where Sadie and her deceased lover had unforgettable dates at. This zoo, unfortunately, closed down decades before Jane took Sadie back to it.

Other movies, even indie titles, might focus on people living in big houses or navigating trips to expensive theme parks. Instead, Baker turns his eyes to people and locations that slip through the cracks of public perception. These are the everyday people trying to make a living in the shadow of globally-known tourism spots and they’re also the folks that dominate Baker’s movies. His willingness to explore working-class people goes hand-in-hand with Baker’s dedication to exploring humanized and thoughtful portrayals of sex workers in cinematic narratives.

Sex workers in most movies are often just used as corpses to inspire a detective story or perhaps as a gag to reinforce how “filthy” a certain part of town is. Baker’s movies are much more empathetic and naturalistic in their handling of people in this occupation. Jane’s exploits in the adult film industry are never portrayed as a sign of her being innately “evil” nor do they go the expected route of Sadie discovering her occupation and throwing a fit over it. She might as well work in a grocery store or a resale shop, it’s just a place where she makes money. The nonchalant depiction of sex work, not to mention a charming scene where Jane engages in casual chit-chat with other sex workers (including a cameo from Asa Akira) reinforces how Baker engages with depicting working-class individuals often outright demonized in movies.

The stakes of his narratives also wisely lean into the economic stature of his protagonists. Tangerine takes place over the course of just a single day, with this movie exploring just how many challenges or hurdles working-class people can face in less than 24 hours. The problems here that lead characters Sin-Dee Rella (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez) and Alexandra (Mya Taylor) face are cheating boyfriends, money woes, and cab driver Razmik (Karren Karaguilan) becoming enamored with Alexandra while also being married. Baker never resorts to abruptly blowing up the scope of this movie’s gaze just to create some forced melodrama that can secure the audience’s attention. Well-rendered intimate turmoil will do just fine in keeping moviegoers enraptured while keeping things so small-scale feels appropriate for these characters. It’s like we’re watching actual renderings of people’s lives rather than a detached approximation of them.

Sean Baker’s Movies Feel Profoundly Authentic

Speaking of that, the authenticity, in addition to the emphasis on working-class characters and small-scale narratives, also makes Sean Baker’s movies such glorious things to behold. This quality is partially ingrained into this man’s works because he so often resorts to employing non-professional actors in his movies. Take Out features no actors you’ve ever seen in other films before, which enhances the idea that we’re watching something ripped from the real world. Meanwhile, Mya Taylor was a sex worker before getting cast in Tangerine. Even if you don’t know about her background before watching this film, Taylor’s work in Tangerine just radiates with reality.

While later Baker films are headlined by very well-known folks Willem Dafoe and Simon Rex, even these titles often surround recognizable faces with totally unknown people. These individuals don’t have lengthy IMDB pages to their name, but it quickly becomes apparent why Baker cast them. Brittney Rodriguez in Red Rocket, for instance, shows a gift for comic timing and memorable facial expressions despite having no other acting credits to her name. Rodriguez’s lack of extensive experience in front of the camera lends an immediate sense of realism to her performance. She feels like she’s existing, a human being the camera happened to fall on, rather than the comically grotesque caricatures of rural people in major Hollywood productions like Hillbilly Elegy. No extensive makeup or hammy performance from a multiple-Oscar nominee could come close to matching the lived-in reality performers like Brittney Rodriguez bring to Sean Baker’s films.

Similarly, the landscapes of Baker’s movies, which are predominately just natural locations rather than sets built for a movie, evoke such well-worn reality. The choice to not set these movies in recognizable California, Texas, Florida, or New York landmarks allows Baker to zero in on more distinctive backdrops for his characters. A bingo hall, for instance, becomes a recurring environment for the two leads of Starlet to talk in, while the story of Tangerine takes the main characters and the audience to all sorts of weird alleyways and motels. Then there’s the unforgettable sequence in The Florida Project where Moonee takes a friend to a tree that’s fallen down “and it’s still growing.” Most people would pass this tree by without giving it a second notice. Baker’s movies see the potential within that tree and other similarly “ordinary” backdrops.

Baker’s movies also reinforce their authenticity by being unflinching when it comes to recognizing the everyday cruelty that exists out in the world. Specifically, bigotry from in-universe appears sporadically throughout his career and thankfully not in a manner that suggests it’s being done for hollow shock value. Starlet supporting character Melissa (Stella Maeve) goes on a racist tirade against her boss after being called out on her bad behavior while Red Rocket protagonist Mikey Davies (Rex) is prone to going on streaks of bigoted rhetoric. Part of why these examples of intolerance feel like a notable part of Baker’s work is that they all occur in the modern world. Baker isn’t setting his stories in the past to let the audience think this behavior doesn’t happen solely in 1968. Just as you can run into his characters, so too can you encounter the bigotry his films occasionally chronicle.

It also helps that his camera and stories tend to focus on people receiving the bigotry and don’t just define them by the prejudice they experience. In Red Rocket, for instance, multiple instances of Davies going on a tangent are realized through close-up shots of people offended by his language (namely women and women of color), with his words appearing via voice-over. Meanwhile, Tangerine ends with Sin-Dee experiencing an aggressive act of transphobia, but it comes after a film where she’s been defined as so much more than just how cis people see her. Plus, an on-screen depiction of the kind of violence trans people encounter in real life feels different when the trans characters are at the center of the story. Sean Baker’s films are rooted in empathy for the working class, but also the kind of intolerance that more privileged members of that community can inflict on folks like women, people of color, or sex workers. It’s a complicated gaze that encapsulates how his works aren’t hagiographic depictions of working-class individuals but don’t lapse into demonizing all working-class folks.

Sean Baker Has a Gift for Endings

Image via A24

People have often said that the ending of a movie is so important since it can be the primary thing audiences take away from your movies. Sean Baker’s various directorial efforts have proven so gifted in their endings, which are often appropriately open-ended. These are ordinary people living nuanced existences that will go on long after the credits roll. The conclusions of these movies should speak to the headspaces of these characters rather than suggest every problem they have is wrapped up.

While Red Rocket ends on a dark note suggesting how Davies is more divorced from reality than ever (an appropriate capper given how despicable that character is), many of Baker’s other works end on a note of quiet poignancy. Starlet, for instance, ends with a dialogue-free realization from Jane that lets her see Sadie and their dynamic in a whole new light. The Florida Project, meanwhile, concludes with a deviation from reality, as Moonee’s friend whisks her away to Disney World. It’s a vision reinforcing the bond between these two people while suggesting the kind of escapism these children wish they could have from their tormented lives.

As for Tangerine, it ends with Alexandra helping Sin-Dee after the latter character experiences a transphobic attack. Sitting at a laundromat, waiting for Sin-Dee's clothes and wig to get clean, Alexandra hands her friend her wig. "That hair looks good on you," Alexandra remarks. After a moment of soft chatter, the two fall silent. The "clang-clang" of the laundromat machines quietly goes on as they hold hands and, even after all the misery and turmoil they've experienced over 24 hours, they smile. The world is such a cruel and unforgiving place for trans people. But the love and affection of other trans folks can make all the difference in the world. Nobody is alone in this community.

This ending is rich with pathos, beautiful realistic touches (like the sparse sound design), and restrained writing that knows just how much dialogue this final interaction needs. It’s a microcosm of the thoughtful filmmaking and authenticity that defines the filmography of Sean Baker. His works reflect our complicated world as it is, including its darkest aspects (like racial and transphobic prejudice), but also the humanity of working-class souls and the emotionally stirring bonds between members of the proletariat. We desperately need more indie movies willing to dig deep into such vividly-rendered portraits of everyday life, but even if we never get a surplus of such titles, we’ll always have Sean Baker’s remarkable body of work to fall back on.