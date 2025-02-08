After years of success and acclaim as an independent filmmaker, Sean Baker has now elevated to the mainstream with his recent Palme d'Or-winning film, Anora, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director while also earning nominations for Best Actress and Best Picture. Sure, he's been accepted into Hollywood's most prestigious awards body, but that doesn't mean he's abandoned his roots as a voice for marginalized people and communities on the fringes of society.

Anora's commentary on the perils of the class divide and the transactional nature of life began in the writer-director's 2004 indie breakthrough, Take Out, co-directed by Shih-Ching Tsou, who would go on to produce Baker's future movies, including Tangerine and The Florida Project. Not only does Take Out, the story of a Chinese immigrant, codify Baker's interests, but the film, in light of recent events regarding new harmful immigration policies, has become an essential cultural text, as it highlights the sobering realities of life as an immigrant in America.

'Take Out' Has a New Level of Importance Ever Since 2025's Immigration Policies

You likely won't see Sean Baker telling stories about privileged socialites anytime soon, as his innate draw towards working-class and impoverished people and communities has become a recognizable trait for all audiences. Anora, starring Mikey Madison, culminated Baker's interest in dissecting the simultaneously mundane and manic livelihood of sex workers. In Take Out, following an undocumented Chinese immigrant making deliveries for a Chinese food shop in New York City, we see that this lifestyle is especially wearisome and precarious in the same breath. Falling behind on a payment to a loan shark, Ming Ding (Charles Jang), has one work day to clear his debts, an arduous demand when working a job relying on meager tips from heartless customers.

In the wake of new national immigration policies, including mass deportations and the halting of processing refugees seeking asylum, Take Out's relevance as a text about the immigrant experience has greatly increased. While the film doesn't actively confront the national legislature or the political machinations of immigration policy, it underlines the grueling uphill battle that follows hard-working foreign migrants on a day-to-day basis. Ming entered the U.S. via an illegal smuggler, and through his interactions with fellow immigrant co-workers, we understand that the only feasible way of entering U.S. territory is through illicit means. There's a sense of constant danger around the corner, as one false step could lead to a deportation, and Ming's timid disposition is a product of feeling like an unwanted outsider.

Sean Baker Sympathizes With the Immigrant Experience in 'Take Out'