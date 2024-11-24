Anora has been praised on many levels, but in particular for Mikey Madison’s lead performance; this isn’t the first time a lead actor has impressed in a Sean Baker film. In The Florida Project, the director took child actor Brooklynn Prince and, with her, developed one of the most compelling characters of 2017. Prince plays six-year-old Moonee, a young girl living below the poverty line. In spite of the less-than-hopeful premise this may suggest, the film is as much a humorous and uplifting story as it is a look at the state of America’s youth. It’s through Prince’s performance that the film becomes a celebration of life, no matter the circumstances.

‘The Florida Project’ Shows a Sour “American Dream”

The Florida Project is both a look at the socio-economic divide as well as a portrait of childhood. Moonee is a delightfully blissful little girl who lives in a budget motel room at the Magic Castle Inn with her unemployed mother. She is surrounded by reminders of what she can’t have in life, and much of the film’s imagery serves a representation of the divide between the rich and poor. Disney-style souvenir shops, road signs leading to Seven Dwarfs Lane, and the Disney-like name of the motel itself all loom over Moonee’s day-to-day life, as her mother struggles week to week to pay the bills and simply survive.

Even though this discrepancy is at the film’s core, everything Moonee does is done with joyful reckless abandon. Moonee’s life is full of happiness as she and her friends don’t really understand the unprosperous circumstances they’re living in. As they spend their summer vacation playing in the shadow of Disney World, surrounded by endless reminders of what they can’t have in life, they somehow pay no mind and find their own joy in the mundane.

Whether she’s causing general mischief or sharing ice cream with her friends, Moonee is hilarious and delightful. All the while, the backdrop serves as a sad reminder of the lost “American Dream." Even as she’s begging tourists for money, she still has an air of optimism about her. Her happiness sits in stark contrast to her prospects, reminding the audience that happiness can be found in any situation. Moonee is far from one of those precocious kid clichés — one wildly wise beyond her years. When with her mother, she acts like the innocent and naive child she is; when playing with her friends, she’s bolder, causing classic kid-trouble. She is a very well-written and well-performed character, and through her, The Florida Project captures the essence of childhood.

Brooklynn Prince’s Performance Is Authentic and Joyful

Prince’s jubilation is infectious as she brings so much positivity and hope to her role. Moonee may have few prospects for her future, but she is but a child, living in the moment. Prince is able to relax into a balanced and naturalistic performance as she fully embraces the fun of being a little rascal. Even starring alongside a veteran actor such as Willem Dafoe, Prince’s performance enhances the experienced Dafoe, further proving her ridiculous impact as a child actor. For the finale of the film, young Prince was required to cry, resulting in the heartwrenching and now-infamous scene. “When we rolled... and she started crying… we were behind the camera just in awe," Baker says in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The crew offered their comfort after she did the scene in one take, as it took her a while to calm down, proving Prince has been a truly empathetic performer since an extremely young age.

With its subject matter and imagery, The Florida Project encompasses a wide range of emotions and outlooks, ranging from dire to hopeful — all in all, a harshly beautifully and poignant film about the social divide. Brooklynn Prince is in almost every scene of the film, carrying it with her positive energy, and encompassing the glory of the human spirit.

