In a monumental win for independent filmmaking, Sean Baker has taken home Best Director at the 97th Academy Awards for his raw and unfiltered storytelling in Anora. Known for his grounded, humanistic approach, Baker’s film about a Brooklyn stripper navigating an unexpected relationship stood out for its naturalistic performances and sharp social commentary.

Baker triumphed over an impressive lineup of directors, including Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), James Mangold (A Complete Unknown), and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance). While other movies may have dominated at the box office, Baker’s ability to capture authenticity and emotion with a street-level perspective made Anora a critical darling and a well-deserved winner in this category, and a fine reward for Baker's career to date.

A History of Best Director at The Oscars

Custom Image by Nimesh Perera

The Best Director category at the Academy Awards has long been considered one of the most prestigious honors in cinema, as it recognizes the creative vision and leadership of filmmakers on Hollywood’s biggest night. Since the first Oscars in 1929, the award has celebrated directors who have shaped the art of storytelling, creating films that stand the test of time.

The first-ever Best Director winners were Lewis Milestone for Two Arabian Knights and Frank Borzage for 7th Heaven, back when the category was split into Best Director for a Drama and Best Director for a Comedy. This was later consolidated into a single award, which has since gone to some of the most influential filmmakers in history, including Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, and Martin Scorsese.

The most awarded director in Oscar history is John Ford, who won four times for films like The Grapes of Wrath (1940) and The Quiet Man (1952). Other legendary multiple winners include Frank Capra, William Wyler, and Clint Eastwood. More recently, directors like Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Birdman, The Revenant) and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) have made history, with Zhao becoming only the second woman ever to win Best Director.

At the 96th Academy Awards, Christopher Nolan won for Oppenheimer (2024), his first-ever Oscar after years of critical and commercial success. That Oscar was seen as the Academy finally recognizing the years of epic and ambitious storytelling from one of Hollywood's finest directors, capable of straddling the line between prestige drama and blockbuster filmmaking.

