Sean Bean Set to Join Cast of ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 2

What’s this? Sean Bean is actually making it to the second season of a prestige television drama? In this case, he’s sliding in on a technicality. After shattering our hearts into tiny pieces with his brief role on Game of Thrones, Bean will be joining the cast of TNT’s Snowpiercer as a Season 2 series regular alongside Season 1 stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. The details of Bean’s character are being kept under wraps, so for now we’ll just have to wait and watch the show to find out, which is set to premiere in 2020.

The show, based on the 2013 film of the same name from Parasite director Bong Joon-ho and starring Chris Evans, takes place seven years after an apocalyptic event has thrown the world into another ice age. Humanity’s few remaining survivors live on a massive, 1001 car locomotive that has to circle the planet in constant motion to avoid being frozen. Inside the train, brutal class warfare plays out as the wealthy horde resources and subject the train’s working class to harsh injustices and cruel authoritarian rule. Joon-ho’s film was itself an adaptation of the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette. The series is executive produced by Joon-ho and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, among several others.

The casting announcement is something of a surprise, albeit a welcome one, considering the first season of Snowpiercer has yet to even air (it’s currently due next spring). It may mean that TNT plans on releasing multiple seasons in the same year, or perhaps even consecutively. And it is always great to see Sean Bean in a new role, although we will always fear for his safety. (I’ll be watching Snowpiercer with tense apprehension, dreading the moment Bean’s character is inevitably killed with a coal shovel and/or fed to polar bears.)