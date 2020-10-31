Sean Connery Remembered by Daniel Craig & the James Bond Team

Screen legend Sean Connery is being remembered fondly by James Bond franchise producers as well as current 007, Daniel Craig, in the wake of his passing at age 90. Connery will be forever remembered primarily as the actor who brought the character of James Bond to life after existing solely on the pages of Ian Fleming‘s spy novels featuring the British spy. Connery first played Bond in 1962’s Dr. No and went on to reprise the character in From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever, and ended his run in 1983’s Never Say Never Again.

Given Connery’s integral role in the James Bond franchise, it should come as no surprise that both the current Bond, Daniel Craig, and the producer team behind the franchise, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, have released statements on the actor’s passing in the hours following news of Connery’s death. In a statement given to Variety, Craig offered up fond words on Connery’s impact as both an actor and as Bond.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

The family of the late Roger Moore, who also played Bond for a time, also shared a statement on Connery’s passing. They tweeted, “How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP.”

Additionally, Broccoli and Wilson, who hold the rights to the James Bond franchise via EON Productions, shared a warm tribute to the late Connery. They stated, in part, “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words, “The name’s Bond… James Bond.'”

News of Connery’s death was reported early Saturday morning. According to BBC News, the Oscar-winning Scottish actor died in his sleep overnight at his residence in the Bahamas. Connery had been “unwell for some time,” according to his son, Jason Connery.

Read Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson’s official statement on Connery’s legacy at James Bond below. For more, here are seven essential Bond movies you should watch.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.