Generally, among aficionados, Sean Connery’s performance in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1964 feature Marnie is considered to be one of his most overlooked roles, if not the most — meaning it’s better than it’s given credit for being. Not surprisingly, the movie’s certainly controversial. Still, it is widely regarded as one of his “most underrated" in an extensive filmography. While it is not considered one of Hitchcock’s “best,” it too has its partisans. There are many possible reasons why it remains one of Hitchcock’s most underrated thrillers, one of which is likely the expectations created by the films before it — the wildly successful Psycho and The Birds. But the main reason Marnie is an uncomfortable watch today is Hitchcock's alleged treatment of his leading lady following his unrequited feelings.

What Is ‘Marnie’ About?

Hitchcock described Marnie as a “sex mystery” in which the man and the woman are hunter and hunted, respectively. Set in the world of horse breeding, the main set piece is a fox hunt, which acts as an allegory for the whole film. Marnie tells the story of a deeply disturbed woman (Tippi Hedren) who expresses self-destructive behavior through grand theft and deception. She is also deeply afraid of sex and men: they represent a loss of control for her. While infiltrating and “casing” a new company to burgle, Rutland & Co. Publishing, she attracts the boss's attention, wealthy Mark Rutland (Connery). After Marnie makes off with nearly $10,000 in Rutland & Co. money, Mark, who speaks of having studied animal psychology, tracks her down and blackmails her into marrying him. On their honeymoon cruise, he begins a process of trying to "cure" her of the childhood trauma at the heart of her pathology. Meanwhile, even though she resists him to the point of attempting suicide, he falls in love with her.

Hitchcock began considering Hedren for the lead role in Marnie in early 1963, after firing the first screenwriter, Evan Hunter, ending with a final script by Jay Presson Allen from a novel by Winston Graham. The project quickly became what Hitchcock biographer Donald Spoto, in his book The Dark Side of Genius, called “a surprisingly personal film.” In fact, it is almost confessional in its subtexts, with Collider's Chris Cabin describing the movie as, “a thinly veiled consideration of Hitchcock’s working relationship with his own actresses.”

Sean Connery's Character Was Overshadowed By Its Perception as Hitchcock’s Avatar

Hitchcock cast Connery in Marnie at a pivotal early point in the actor’s career and a critical point late in the director’s career. Hitchcock was coming off the enormous success of Psycho and The Birds, and expectations were high for another hit. Connery had just made a huge splash in Goldfinger, his third go-round as James Bond, and was looking for something different to do. Connery’s image was one of a man of action. Marnie is not an action film, nor is its hero, Mark Rutland, a man of action. Marnie is not as exciting as the Bond films, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Red October, or any of Connery's most iconic roles.

Here, we have Connery in a drawing-room role. He doesn’t even ride a horse like almost everyone else in the film. The big emotions don’t come until the end, and there are few moments of romantic and sexual expression. However, the movie — and Connery's characterization — are dragged down by the awful rape scene Hitchcock had his heart set on; a scene Connery didn’t want to film, and Hunter didn’t want to write. Still, Connery’s performance is skilled and compelling. His fascination with Marnie is intriguing within the framework that Hitchcock built, and he plays it well. His performance is not flashy, but he has a wry, smooth, and refined edge right up there with the best of his other work.

Although Hitchcock had shown a genuine interest in psychiatry and mental illness as early as Spellbound in 1945, Marnie was largely perceived through external factors which ultimately influenced how the movie and its performances were received. During the filming of The Birds, Hitchcock had reportedly given Hedren an ultimatum to become his mistress, which she refused, or not work again for the duration of her exclusive contract to him. Under this cloud, Marnie was made, with the director and female star speaking only through intermediaries. Considering Connery's character's intrigue, obsession, and blackmail of Hedren's Marnie, the film couldn't escape the reported real-life parallels. Needless to say, tensions were high, work on the movie was awkward. The making of Marnie and the story of Hitchcock’s pursuit of Hedren is dramatized in the 2012 HBO film The Girl.

Sean Connery Was Not Alone in Being Overlooked

Besides Connery, equally overlooked, are the other noteworthy actors who appeared in the movie. Then rising star Mariette Hartley played welcoming Rutland & Co. secretary Susan Clabon, the compelling Diane Baker as Mark’s scheming and suspicious widowed sister-in-law looking to land Mark for herself, and Louise Lathan in a memorable performance as Marnie’s wounded and wounding mother. And as in the aforementioned New Yorker piece, though the movie's storytelling is praised when seen within a vacuum, re-evaluation of the film under Hitchcock's alleged abuse, taints its legacy. However, moments such as the young girls singing their morbid nursery rhyme outside Marnie’s mother’s house (a nod to Fritz Lang), strategically placed lightning and thunderstorms, wordless suspense moments like Marnie’s dropping of the shoe while making a getaway, the Southern ambiance, the marvelously staged and edited fox hunt sequence, the final flashback to the night of Marnie’s initial trauma, and Hitchcock's overall stylistic approach have all earned praise.

Over time, with repeated viewings, the film improves when one looks past the flaws and instead pays attention to the performances. If it is not great, it is at least very good. Connery helps make it very, very good. Though initially, Marnie did not earn the same praise as the director's most notable works, the film made some money over its investment and eventually grew a following. Hedren would finish out her seven-year contract not working, then go on to raise a daughter and advocate for animal causes. Hitchcock’s last critical hurrah, before his death in 1980, was Frenzy in 1972. Connery would round out his 40-year career by winning a best supporting actor Oscar for The Untouchables in 1988. Marnie would go on to be, if not loved, reappraised and appreciated.

How Does ‘Marnie’ Compare to Hitchcock's More Notable And Iconic Works?

Hitchcock’s fifty-three films are generally divided by chronological periods that correspond to his development as an artist: the early British films (Downhill, The 39 Steps), the films under contract and on loan to/by David O. Selznick (Rebecca, Lifeboat), his independent films (Rope, Psycho), and the latter years through both good (Frenzy) and bad (Topaz) patches. Marnie fits among the latter years' films, straddling good (after The Birds) and bad patches (before Torn Curtain). Hitchcock tended to reference his own previous work as he went forward through his career, and Marnie is a recapitalization of other of his films, with references to other leading ladies and previous narrative devices.

Marnie’s first appearance with blonde hair is practically a duplicate of Kim Novak's entrance as Judy in Vertigo, including the swelling Bernard Herrmann underscore. The close-up of the locker key in Marnie’s hand echoes a similar shot in Notorious. Dropping the key down the sewer grate recalls Strangers on a Train. The silhouette of Marnie’s mother on the stairs bespeaks Psycho, and more along those lines. Most especially, Marnie's panic-triggering red gladiolas and red ink spots flashback to Spellbound's amnesia-triggering ski tracks. Even the stable scenes in Marnie recall similar scenes in Vertigo. Hitchcock quotes himself throughout, and Marnie is full of the filmmaker’s “personal touches, obsessions, memories, fantasies, and images,” to quote his biographer Donald Spoto.

What Is ‘Marnie’s Legacy Today?

Hitchcock authorities today consider Marnie one of the “good/bad” films, both a major and minor work or one with an asterisk by the title; not as good as Vertigo but not as bad as Torn Curtain. Over time, as it has been reappraised, Marnie has grown in importance and stature. For Sean Connery, it is an interesting footnote in a long and varied career that includes both the Bond films and his Oscar for The Untouchables. It represents a transition point in his career from hard-to-define unknown to serious actor and leading man. For Tippi Hedren, Marnie represented a life crisis and turning point; marked by emotional and psychological distress, it signaled the end of Hitchcock’s torment but also the decline of her career. What eventually resulted decades later was her autobiography detailing her harassment and trauma that gave birth to the HBO film, The Girl and a focus on being a mother, a women’s rights advocate, and an animal rights activist.

For Hitchcock, Marnie would represent a fundamental change in how his life and work were forever viewed, with his work mirroring the inner turmoil of his life. Marnie remains interesting for its strengths and weaknesses; sometimes brilliant, sometimes shockingly sad. From then on, much of Hitchcock’s work would be circumscribed by the dual aspects of his soul: his artist’s eye and the frustration of his troubled and unfulfilled heart.

