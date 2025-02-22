Sir Sean Connery was one of the biggest British movie stars of all time. His illustrious career spanned over five decades, taking him from Edinburgh theaters to the heights of Hollywood. While he is best known for originating the role of James Bond, Connery's versatility as an actor allowed him to excel in a wide range of genres, from thrillers and dramas to historical epics and adventures.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the actor's must-see movies, from Dr. No to The Hill. They're a reminder of just how talented and charismatic he was, embodying effortless cool but also capable of playing darker, more complicated characters.

10 'Murder on the Orient Express' (1974)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

Image via Anglo-EMI Film Distributors

"The impossible cannot have happened, therefore the impossible must be possible in spite of appearances." Among the very best Agatha Christie adaptations, Murder on the Orient Express is a star-studded whodunit with Albert Finney as Hercule Poirot. Connery is Colonel Arbuthnot, a stern military man with a possible link to the mysterious murder that occurs aboard the luxurious train. After the train is stranded due to a snowstorm, the tension among the travelers escalates.

Sidney Lumet directs the movie with a ton of style, helped by a talented cast of heavy hitters like Jacqueline Bisset, Lauren Bacall, Anthony Perkins, and Ingrid Bergman (in an Oscar-winning performance). Connery, too, is wonderful as always. The production value is lavish, sparing no expense, and the cinematography pays loving tribute to an earlier cinematic era. While Kenneth Branagh's 2017 version of Murder on the Orient Express is enjoyable, Lumet's remains the definitive version.