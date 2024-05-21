Sean Connery was in plenty of high-profile movies throughout his career, stealing the show in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, winning an Oscar for The Untouchables, and, of course, being the first actor to play James Bond on screen. He had an acting career that lasted from the 1950s until the start of the 21st century, taking on numerous lead roles across many genres and proving to be a scene-stealer whenever he had a supporting turn.

But with a long career spent acting in film comes the inevitable: certain movies get overlooked or buried under some of the more well-known ones. Owing to how prolific he was (and how many good movies he appeared in), there are numerous Sean Connery movies that can be considered underrated. Of those, the following are some of the best, ranked below from good to great.

10 'The First Great Train Robbery' (1978)

Director: Michael Crichton

With a title that sounds reminiscent of a seminal 1903 short film, The First Great Train Robbery pairs Sean Connery with the always-reliable Donald Sutherland and, given that title, it involves the sort of heist you’d expect it to. It’s also notable for the fact it was directed by Michael Crichton, who’s perhaps best known for being the author of the source material for 1993’s Jurassic Park.

The First Great Train Robbery takes place in Victorian England, recreating the time period fairly well and hitting all the beats one would want an entertaining crime/thriller movie to hit. The period setting helps it stand out among other heist movies, with Connery and Sutherland both turning in good performances… and getting to wear some very tall hats while they do so, too.

9 'Robin and Marian' (1976)

Director: Richard Lester

Sean Connery wasn’t in too many purely romantic movies in his time (and though he was a womanizer in the James Bond series, calling that character a true romantic might be a stretch). That makes something like Robin and Marian stand out, as it’s a rather charming film that looks at the character of Robin Hood from a slightly different perspective, emphasizing his relationship with the other title character: Maid Marian.

Further, this depiction of Robin Hood is a little older than normal, with the character wanting to settle down and move into a new stage of life with Marian, even if parts of his past prove hard to escape entirely. Connery is good as Robin Hood and Audrey Hepburn charms as usual in the role of Marian, making Robin and Marian a simple but all-around pretty good 1970s film.

8 'Zardoz' (1974)

Director: John Boorman

Zardoz is in good company, coming out in the decade it did, because the 1970s proved to be a good time for strange science fiction. Of these unusual and oftentimes trippy sci-fi affairs, Zardoz is a contender for the weirdest of them all, following Sean Connery as a violent warrior in the future who stumbles across a community of people who are seemingly immortal, and finds himself essentially being their plaything.

It's a film that’s somewhat iconic for Connery’s unforgettable main costume, but just about everything else in Zardoz is weird, unsettling, visually baffling, or all of the above. It’s a surreal descent into madness and easily one of the most hallucinatory science fiction movies of all time. It’s not going to be for everyone, but it is worth checking out at least once, just to see whether or not it is for you. If not, then you’ll still come away having seen something unlike anything else you would’ve seen before.

7 'Marnie' (1964)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Admittedly, Marnie is semi-well-known, at least compared to some of the aforementioned and soon-to-be-mentioned films, but of those directed by Alfred Hitchcock, it’s ultimately not as iconic as his most prominent titles. It’s overshadowed a little by other early-1960s Hitchcock efforts like Psycho and The Birds, but still proves worth watching on account of it being a tense and somewhat genre-blending experience, not to mention it’s a film that’s unafraid to get quite dark.

The main character (Tippi Hedren) is a thief who’s caught by her boss (Connery), and then essentially gets blackmailed into having a twisted relationship with him, all the while she has to try and find a way out of her predicament. If anything, it might get a little too dark and heavy, being even more twisted than something like 1958’s Vertigo… but it has that typical Hitchcock polish, and Hedren and Connery both turn in good performances, each playing challenging roles.

6 'Hell Drivers' (1957)

Director: Cy Endfield

The James Bond series might’ve helped Sean Connery achieve true breakout success, on account of him being one of the most iconic main characters in cinema history, but Sean Connery had some film roles before his first outing as 007 in 1962’s Dr. No. Of these pre-James Bond movies, Hell Drivers might well be the best, and even though Connery’s not the lead star here, he still makes an impression.

Narratively, Hell Drivers revolves around a released prisoner who’s struggling to go clean, and eventually finds himself working for a corrupt trucking company where he becomes wrapped up in a money-swindling scheme. It’s a reliable crime/drama movie and certainly feels down-to-earth for a film of its time, in many ways, holding up decently to this day and being worth seeking out for the novelty factor of seeing a pre-Bond Sean Connery.

5 'The Offence' (1973)

Directed by Sidney Lumet