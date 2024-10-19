There are few actors whose careers are embodied by one major role quite like how Sean Connery's career is defined by his portrayal of James Bond. The recognition comes with good reason, with his Scottish brogue, his effortless style, and his arresting demeanor all vital elements that helped make 007 one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. However, the highlights of Connery’s career contain far more than just his seven Bond films.

A terrific testament to his far-spanning excellence is that every single one of his major awards and nominations—incorporating BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and even an Academy Award—came from movies beyond the Bond franchise. Throughout a career that spanned across seven decades, his greatest achievements range from iconic sensations to underrated gems, and from commanding leading roles to supporting parts defined by their impact.

10 'The Molly Maguires' (1970)

Directed by Martin Ritt

The Molly Maguires marks one of the rare occasions, particularly during the prime of Connery’s career as a leading man, where a film he starred in flew under the radar. Perhaps this was because of its heavy focus on labor unrest, its intense dramatic scope, or the lean and cold lens through which the story is presented, but the historical drama is a thoroughly intriguing look at an era of political and civil unrest in American history.

Set in the coal mines of Pennsylvania during the 1870s, it follows Pinkerton detective James McParlan (Richard Harris) as he is sent undercover with the disgruntled Irish workers to expose a secret society sabotaging the mines. However, he forms a bond with their leader, “Black Jack” Kehoe (Connery), that challenges his own morality. The film has a lean disposition as opposed to a warm and tender tone, a decision that forces audiences to observe the characters more so than relate to them. In this regard—and complemented by some incredible cinematography—The Molly Maguires is a compelling film, as well as one of the most underrated pictures of Connery’s career.

9 'The Rock' (1996)

Directed by Michael Bay