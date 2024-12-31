Sean Connery will likely be associated with the success of the James Bond franchise forever, as he single-handedly defined one of the most iconic heroes in the history of cinema. That being said, the Bond films that Connery appeared in reflected only a fraction of his best work, as he used the success of his blockbuster franchise to work on smaller, less broadly accessible projects. It wasn’t rare for Connery to work with great directors like Sidney Lumet, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, and John McTiernan, so it was no surprise that he wanted to collaborate with Jean-Jacques Annaud, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Black and White in Color and Quest for Fire. Both men showed an interest in reinventing classical genres, because the medieval mystery thriller The Name of the Rose is a gripping whodunit that examines the nature of faith.

What Is ‘The Name of the Rose’ About?

Close

Based on the popular novel of the same name by Umberto Eco, The Name of the Rose stars Connery as the Franciscan friar William of Baskerville, who arrives in Northern Italy alongside his young protégé, Adso of Melk (Christian Slater). Although the two are slated to attend a conference within the Church, the events are disrupted when there are a series of shocking murders that appear to be linked to a singular killer. William’s ambitious rival, Bernard Gui (F. Murray Abraham), suggests that it is part of a Satanic cult that is intended to thwart the purity of the Church. However, Williams suspects that the conspiracy is more complex than that, as the crimes have attempted to scapegoat the most vulnerable members of the community. As he attempts to guide Adso along his journey of enlightenment, William finds himself faced with evidence about the actions of the Church that shake his faith in the institution, and perhaps even God himself.

Connery is able to show both the intelligence of a deductive mind and the grace of a man of faith, making it easy to see why he holds such authority. It is made evident that William is a man who has dedicated much of his life to studying religious text but has also spent enough time in the mortal world to understand the complexity of human nature. In William’s eyes, there is no better way to honor God than by enjoying the beauty of his creations. The novel makes it very clear that William’s desire to put his deductive reasoning skills to good use is his way of showing love for his creator. The film did receive some blowback from readers, as they felt that it simplified some of the more complex ideas in the original text in order to make a more accessible star vehicle. However, the simplicity of the culprit’s identity is not really the point of The Name of the Rose; the film shows how even those that have faith must find tangible evidence to ensure that true justice can be enacted.

‘The Name of the Rose’ Examines Religious Fundamentalism​​​​​​

The Name of the Rose investigates a more ambiguous definition of faith, as Williams is proven to be heroic because he is willing to hold those in power accountable for betraying the word of God. This is why Gui is such an excellent villain, as he uses his position of influence to justify his indifference towards non-believers and is involved in corrupting the teachings of God for the sake of personal gain.

Connery’s performance is undoubtedly one of his best, but The Name of the Rose also crafts an interesting coming-of-age story thanks to Slater’s strong performance as Adso. Although Adso views William to be a paternal figure in his life, he is unsure of how his mentor is able to remain so intent on achieving his goals when there is so much suffering. By showing that everyone has room to grow within their understanding of what faith really means, The Name of the Rose managed to be an electrifying thriller that could still generate profound conversations about the impact of religion.

