Oscar-winning legend Sean Connery enjoyed a career renaissance after winning Best Supporting Actor for The Untouchables. In his twilight years, the former James Bond was playing the wise mentor to the stars of the day, including Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford, and Alec Baldwin. Though it appeared his Agent 007 days were long behind him, Michael Bay’s The Rock allowed Connery to give his superspy persona a fitting farewell in the most unlikely way.

The Rock is the rare example of an aging star proving that he can physically match men half his age. After spending the last few years in dramas and mystery thrillers, Connery returned to his Bond roots as rogue British SAS Agent John Mason. While Bay’s epic action-adventure film served as a launchpad for co-star Nicolas Cage to transition from character actor to blockbuster leading man, Connery would be the front-and-center star who would recapture the glory years of his Bond run, this time as a seasoned and professional badass.

'The Rock' Allowed Sean Connery To Play an Age-Appropriate Action Hero

In the ‘60s, Connery’s Mason had stolen J. Edgar Hoover’s secret microfilm containing government secrets. Refusing to reveal its location upon captivity, Mason was tried and sentenced to Alcatraz Island, which he managed to break out of. As the only living man who ever successfully fled the rock, Mason gets offered a pardon in exchange for helping inexperienced federal agent Stanley Goodspeed (Cage) and special forces break into Alcatraz to save hostages from disgraced General Francis Hummel (Ed Harris). Together, the charismatic Mason and the pacifist Goodspeed must stop Hummel from firing rockets containing chemical gas into the San Francisco Bay Area.

Between his witty quips and his ability to evade as well as physically combat his enemies at age 65 during the time of The Rock’s production, Connery’s Mason really feels like a retired James Bond. Connery had previously made an attempt at an aging Bond when he appeared in the rival production of Never Say Never Again in 1983. Yet, he was still constrained by 007’s signature traits and fantastical action sequences unsuited for an aging hero. With the role of Mason, however, Connery is unrestricted by any duty to his home country, has no time for romance, and is disillusioned by the new world around him. Such traits make Mason more dangerous than any of Connery’s Bond outings.

Mason is not without his grounded human traits, which were not present during much of Connery’s time as 007. As overwhelming as the rescue mission gets, he is fearless in the face of tragedy. When the USN team led by Commander Anderson (Michael Biehn) gets wiped out by Hummel's men, Mason could easily abort the mission to save his skin. However, he has his stake in succeeding due to the impact Hummel’s threat has on his estranged daughter Jade (Claire Forlani). Despite his exploits, all Mason ever wanted was a true relationship with her. It is a tragedy in Mason’s life that echoes Bond’s inability to have a life outside of duty for Queen and Country, except this one has been eating away at the former for decades.

Michael Bay's 'The Rock' Is a Fitting Send-Off for Sean Connery in the Action Genre

The Bayhem of The Rock is where Connery shines the most. Instead of playing second fiddle to a younger star, Connery’s Mason holds his own without much support. Throughout the film, he flees the authorities in a Hummer, physically mixes it up in combat with Hummel’s much younger and more physically fit henchmen, and fires some large machine guns. He does it all with the same charismatic wit as 007.

Much like the relationship between his Untouchables character Jimmy Malone with Costner’s Elliot Ness, Connery serves as an unlikely mentor to Cage’s Goodspeed, who is clearly in over his head. Despite his expertise in chemical weapons, Goodspeed had never seen combat in his life. This makes the situation worse when they’re the last men standing in Alcatraz. Yet, Mason’s courage in the face of death allows Goodspeed to find the confidence he needs to save the day. In some ways, Connery was passing the action hero torch to Cage, as his subsequent action hero roles in Con Air and Face/Off have a similar flair to the sheer masculinity that the legendary actor had in his prime. The Rock was Connery’s true farewell to the action adventure genre he helped to define. After decades of trying to escape Bond’s shadow, Connery was finally able to put his secret agent days to rest.

