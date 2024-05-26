The Big Picture Sean Connery's role in Time Bandits was initially a joke but ended up adding significant heart to the film.

Connery's involvement was secured through producer Denis O'Brien's connection with him, and he aided in creative decisions.

Connery's portrayal of King Agamemnon stands out for bringing warmth and depth to his limited screen time.

The 1980s was a golden age for fantasy movies, but one that often gets overlooked is Time Bandits. Directed by Terry Gilliam and written by him and fellow member of Monty Python's Flying Circus, Michael Palin, it follows a young boy named Kevin (Craig Warnock) who gets whisked into a fantastical adventure across time and space and meets six dwarves. They used to work for the Supreme Being (Tony Jay and Ralph Richardson) as space-time repairmen until they realized they could use their map of rifts to steal history's riches. Unfortunately, their get-rich-quick scheme is being monitored by Evil (David Warner), the physical embodiment of evil in the universe, who wishes to use the map to escape from his prison.

The movie hosted some fantastic talent, including fellow Python John Cleese, Sir Ian Holm, Katherine Helmond, and Peter Vaughan. However, the biggest name among them was Sir Sean Connery. At the time, he was nearing the end of his run as James Bond, with his final role coming two years later in Never Say Never Again. Although Connery's part in Time Bandits is minor, it remains one of the more memorable performances in the film thanks to the heart it lends to the movie. Connery also helped Gilliam behind the scenes, ensuring the movie could be produced as efficiently as possible.

Terry Gilliam Never Thought Sean Connery Would Be in 'Time Bandits'

Connery's involvement in Time Bandits began as an in-joke between Gilliam and Palin. When Kevin is transported to Ancient Greece, he witnesses King Agamemnon doing battle against a Minotaur. Upon killing the beast, Agamemnon removes his helmet, and in the script, it was written that the actor is, "none other than Sean Connery or an actor of equal or cheaper stature." They never imagined the acclaimed actor agreeing to be in their project.

Fortunately, the movie industry is all about connections that can make the impossible possible. The film's producer was Denis O’Brien, the manager of the former Beatle George Harrison. O'Brien founded a production company, HandMade Films, and had previously worked with the Pythons on Monty Python's Life of Brian. One day, O'Brien was playing golf with Connery, a fan of the Pythons, and told him about Time Bandits. After reading the script, Connery agreed to the project for a nominal fee for a share of the gross profits.

Sean Connery Helped Terry Gilliam With Creative Decisions

Connery arrived in Morocco to film the Ancient Greek segments. His appearance was a massive boon to Gilliam, who was beginning to feel overwhelmed trying to make the film work. As quoted by Gilliam, "He literally saved my ass. Sean looked at my storyboards, and says, 'Forget about that, you're not gonna get this done, kid. So I started throwing pages out. Anything he said, it was 'Yes, sir.' I suddenly felt like I was in the hands of an incredible actor with great experience. And we got through that first day thanks to his pragmatism and not my ambition." Among the superfluous scenes that were cut was one of King Agamemnon mounting a horse, which Connery believed would have looked silly.

Unfortunately, even with Connery's help, the crew wasn't able to film everything they needed before he had to depart. This forced them to rework the ending, which was supposed to have Agamemnon help Kevin battle against Evil and die in the process. When he learned this was to be his character's fate, Connery commented that it might be more fun if Agamemnon appeared after the climax as one of the firefighters who rescued Kevin from his collapsing house.

Amusingly, this throwaway suggestion ended up making it into the finished product. Once Gilliam and his crew were back in England to film the last scene with Kevin and his ruined home, he learned that Connery was nearby having a day's meeting with his accountant. One car ride later, Connery was dressed up as a firefighter, rescuing Kevin and giving him an ominous wink before driving away, leaving the film's status as a dream or reality up in the air. Its integration is so seamless that most viewers wouldn't realize it was a last-minute addition.

Sean Connery Injects 'Time Bandits' With Heart

While Connery's role on screen in Time Bandits is limited, he remains one of the standout moments thanks to the surprising level of heart he brings. He serves as a father figure for Kevin, whose own home life is less than ideal. Both of his parents are materialistic, caring more about their fancy appliances that serve as symbols of wealth than their son. They spend their time watching a horrible game show called "Your Money or Your Life," and are just the sort of people Evil hopes to transform all humans into should he escape. All they focus on is themselves.

In contrast, Agamemnon is shown to be a king worthy of his title. Kevin meets him mid-combat with a deadly monster that is threatening his people, and he thanks Kevin for his aid in distracting it. When he realizes Kevin is alone and in need of help, he brings him back to his city and even offers to adopt him and make him his heir. Agamemnon thus represents everything Kevin hopes to gain from his adventure. He is the father Kevin wishes he could have: someone who cares about him and is willing to uplift him instead of pushing him to the side. And at the center of it all is Connery. His calm voice, friendly wink, and cheerful disposition do a phenomenal job of giving Agamemnon so much character in his limited screen time. He even made several suggestions to help make his character a better father figure, such as having Agamemnon perform a small magic trick for Kevin. Though it might not be one of Connery's best roles, his appearance in Time Bandits helps add a moment of warmth and levity to the film and remains a highlight of this underrated fantasy film.

