Editor's Note: The following contains descriptions of sexual assault that some readers may find disturbing.Sean “Diddy” Combs had to make a quick trip to the hospital! The rapper has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September 2024 while awaiting trial on federal sex crime charges. The indictments against him include charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution — all of which he pleaded not guilty.

On January 30, 2025, the New York Post exclusively reported that a source revealed that the “I'll Be Missing You” rapper was taken to the hospital late at night for an MRI on his knee. As per the source, Combs allegedly felt that his knee had been bothering him since 2003 when he ran the New York City Marathon. He was brought to the Brooklyn Hospital at around 10 p.m. and, following the MRI, did not spend the night. PEOPLE had reached out to the Bureau of Prisons for comment on the situation, with a spokesperson for the prison replying as follows:

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, including health status or medical trips.”

Ever since he was taken into custody, the rapper has applied for bail four times and has been rejected every time. Three different judges cited that if granted bail, there was a high probability of potential witness tampering. Combs’s trial is currently scheduled for May 5, 2025.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Was Recently Hit With New Indictment in Sex Trafficking Case