One of the former stars of The Real World is now going to be in charge of transportation in Donald Trump's cabinet. Sean Duffy, who went on to be a Fox News Business host, was nominated as the man in charge of The Department of Transportation under the new Trump administration. Duffy was a part of The Real World: Boston though he met his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy (who was a contestant on The Real World: San Francisco) during their time together on Road Rules: All Stars on MTV. Since, the two have been conservative talking heads on Fox News prior to Duffy's new appointment.

After his time on The Real World, Duffy joined the other MTV series, Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Seasons. Here, as Vanity Fair hilariously pointed out, is maybe where his experience for the Department of Transportation comes in. There, he won challenges where he had to compete using cars and horses to try and win the top prize. Prior to his departure due to the nomination, Duffy was also a host on the Fox News show The Bottom Line. He'd been there since 2023 and left when Trump nominated him for the Department of Transportation.

At the same time as he was competing in The Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Seasons in 2002, he also began his political career when he was appointed the District Attorney of Wisconsin’s Ashland County. But Duffy's history isn't just a few fun shows and then politics. He was extremely controversial during his time on The Real World: Boston.

Sean Duffy Has Been Controversial in Reality Television History

(MTV)

Duffy has been a controversial figure in reality television lore since his debut. He took part in the 6th season of The Real World back in 1997 and often fought with Kameelah Phillips. Phillips, who is a Black woman, and Duffy fought about race and the biggest upset was when another cast member told Duffy that she "still had that whole point of view of the Black and white issue: The Blacks are the king and queen of society.” It led to Duffy comparing Phillips to Hitler in a shocking moment.

At the time the episode aired, Duffy said the following about Phillips: "She wants to have that racism right now, that same mentality for the Black people against white people now in 1997. That’s what Hitler thought.” You can see Duffy and Campos-Duffy on Fox News and older seasons of The Real World.

