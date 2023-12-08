The Big Picture Sean Gunn, known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to play Maxwell Lord in the new DC Universe franchise.

It is unclear which project he will debut in, with options including Superman: Legacy, The Authority, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

More information about the new iteration of the villain will be revealed as James Gunn develops ideas for the new DC Universe.

Sean Gunn is jumping from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the new DC Universe, as Deadline reports that the actor is set to play Maxwell Lord in the upcoming franchise. It's currently unclear which project he's supposed to make his debut in, with Superman: Legacy, The Authority and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in the horizon. The role of Lord was recently seen in Wonder Woman 1984, where Pedro Pascal portrayed a different version of the character. With James Gunn ramping up the ideas behind the new DC Universe, more information will be revealed about the new iteration of the villain in the future.

The new Maxwell Lord could appear for the first time in Superman: Legacy, the first installment from the upcoming franchise set to hit theaters. Scheduled for release on July 11, 2025, the movie will feature David Corenswet playing the titular hero, with Rachel Brosnahan stepping into the shoes of Lois Lane. It hasn't been confirmed when Maxwell Lord is supposed to show up yet, but considering how Legacy will be the first movie to be filmed for the franchise, it sounds like a plausible option. However, the upcoming Superman story is just the beginning of what's meant to be an interconnected universe.

If Maxwell Lord doesn't appear in Superman: Legacy, he can always make life impossible for the main characters of The Authority, a movie featuring a team of heroes who work independently. The problem with The Authority is the fact that they don't care about the consequences of their actions, as long as it's what they believe to be right. The upcoming film doesn't have a release date attached to it yet, as James Gunn and Peter Safran are still figuring out the launch strategy for the franchise. Luckily for Maxwell Lord, these aren't the only options available for him to make his debut.

Could Maxwell Lord Be Coming To Television?

Close

When the first chapter of the DC Universe, titled Gods and Monsters, was first announced almost a year ago, James Gunn stated that he wanted actors to reprise their roles across films, television series and even video games, keeping the franchise consistent. Sean Gunn, who played Kraglin in his brother's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, could appear as Maxwell Lord in next year's Creature Commandos animated series, before jumping to the live-action side of the universe. Time will tell where the frightening villain will appear first, as his powers to influence people's minds represent a major threat for the heroes of the brand-new franchise.