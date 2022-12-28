There’s often this one particular character in a show or film that’s considered an annoying or pesky being who creates unnecessary chaos — someone who pops up here and then just to rile up the main characters. These types of characters aren’t really that bad because they’re usually there as comic relief, as a breather in between serious situations. However, playing an annoying person while still being bearable is not that easy to pull off. There’s a delicate balance when it comes to playing this character. This is where Sean Gunn comes into play.

Gunn has been in the industry for quite some time now, starting out by playing minor roles or cameos. In 2000, he had a guest role as a cable installer Mick in the hit drama show Gilmore Girls. As the show moves forward, he had a recurring role as Kirk where he’s known for being Stars Hollow’s beloved citizen. Many people also know him as Kraglin in MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy film series. Kraglin is the first mate of Yondu’s clan and has been a loyal creature ever since. We last saw him in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and will be seeing him next in the third and last installment of the series in 2024.

Kraglin and Kirk are both charming characters who are beloved by many fans due to several valid reasons. No matter how annoying they are sometimes, you cannot help but like them. These characters really complete the project they are in, and thanks to Gunn, both of them are considered a favorite.

Introducing Stars Hollow’s Kirk Gleason

Image via Warner Bros

From having a tight-knit community to weekly town meetings sprinkled with drama, fans are completely understandable whenever they say that Stars Hollow is an ideal town. It’s such a lovely, fictional gem that you can’t help but live on. If you’re an avid Gilmore Girls fan, you will know how many unique characters make up this town, one of which is Kirk Gleason.

Played by Gunn, Kirk is this clueless, eccentric guy who has been living in Stars Hollow all his life, so he knows the ins and outs. One of the running gags about him is that he has a new job or career path nearly every single time we see him — ranging from a mailman to a filmmaker. You name a job, he’s probably done it before which is honestly impressive. Now, knowing this might make people think, why is he considered annoying, then? Well, it’s because most of the time, he’s bad at doing things. While it’s not a bad thing to be bad at things, Kirk would often make it other people’s problems even though they don’t want to be involved. There’s this one instance where Kirk messes up the town’s mail, causing many angry people to charge at him.

Image via Warner Bros

Another Kirk situation is when he becomes the ribbon collector after Luke (Scott Patterson) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) make up. The fact that he’s doing it inside Luke’s diner makes it even funnier. There’s also a time when he stays in Lorelai’s house because he finally moves out of his mother’s house, and he ends up acting childish. The bottom line is that Kirk is not always this happy-go-lucky character. Sometimes, he’s just truly annoying to many people in town. However, what’s adorable is that everyone loves him the same.

Gunn exudes the right amount of charm when playing Kirk without being a subject of hate by the audience. Because of his performance, Kirk becomes this irritating yet magnetic person — so much so, you end up wanting to know more about his chaotic, whirlwind of a life every time he shows up. While the main characters go through relationship and family drama, Kirk goes through these things in a way that makes you fond of him. He steals nearly every scene he is in, either by doing the stupidest thing you could ever think of or by just merely annoying Luke while he’s dining. He’s just there to live his life, trying to be independent, and just trying to find love. Overall, Kirk is written to be annoying — and he is. However, Gunn manages to make Kirk someone who is more than just a mere comic relief. Before we know it, Kirk is this relatable recurring character who completes the show.

Kraglin Makes Space A Fun Place To Live

Image via Marvel Studios

Gunn first made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut by playing Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy, his brother’s — James Gunn — project. Kraglin is a part of The Ravagers, a group led by Yondu (Michael Rooker). As the first mate, Kraglin is highly skilled in combat and as well as in commandeering a spaceship. When Yondu passes, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) gives the powerful Yaka Arrow to Kraglin, saying that Yondu would want him to have it. Since then, Kraglin slowly masters the whistle-controlled arrow and uses it for combat.

Kraglin becomes a part of the Guardians and together, they travel through space and answer calls for help on different planets. He meshes well with the crime-fighting group as they all help save the galaxy from multiple bad situations. While he may be a bit annoying here and then, Kraglin knows how to make the group come together and feel complete. He’s also this fun character who uplifts a scenario, no matter how serious it may get. But other than being put on the sidelines, Kraglin is a genuine bright light that shines just as much as the other main characters. He’s also incredibly loyal, especially to Yondu as they have been through so much over the past few years. When Yondu died, Kraglin’s emotions poured, making it known just how much he respects and loves him.

Image via Marvel Studios

Other than that, Kraglin is kind. In the holiday special, he also wants Quill and everyone to have fun during the holidays. We saw more of his soft side in the MCU special. For instance, by the end, we see him being a true part of the group when Groot gave them personalized or tailored gifts — with Kraglin’s being a diorama of himself holding the present he’s holding. While it’s fiction, seeing Kraglin becoming a part of this family warms your heart because he has been through a lot.

Gunn’s overall charm and dry humor are just what these two beloved characters needed. It proves that his performances make these projects add more magic, even though he’s not the main character. And yes, they can annoy you, but what’s great is that Gunn builds up his characters’ stories so smoothly, making you understand what they’ve gone through. Gunn playing these characters brought them to life, and it just wouldn’t be the same if they weren’t played by him.