The Big Picture Season 2 left the Selling the OC agents divided, with Alexandra Jarvis, Kayla Cardona, and Brandi Marshall on one side and Polly Brindle, Alexandra Hall, and Tyler Stanaland on the other.

The Selling Sunset reunion revealed that Stanaland left to work elsewhere without telling Hall, causing tension between them.

Season 3's trailer introduces conflicts between agents, including Sean Palmieri confronting Stanaland and Cardona facing off with Gio Helou. There are also rumors about other agents leaving The Oppenheim Group.

Season 2 of Selling the OC left off with the agents divided. Alexandra Jarvis, Kayla Cardona, and Brandi Marshall are on one side. Polly Brindle, Alexandra Hall, and Tyler Stanaland are on the other. Marshall made it clear that she thought Hall and Stanaland's flirty friendship while he was married to Brittany Snow was bad for business. Hall and Stanaland took offense to this. The season ended with Marshall and Hall still at odds.

Selling Sunset's reunion had the Selling the OC cast join the stage. Hall claimed Stanaland left to work elsewhere without telling her. That's surprising, since the last time we saw them it looked like they might take their friendship to a new level. But now we're learning that he's not the only agent to leave after season 3. Sean Palmieri has announced that he's no longer at The Oppenheim Group.

What Happens in the Selling the OC's Season 3 Trailer That Potentially Upsets Sean?

Season 3's trailer shows Gio Helou saying, "Sean is trouble. His business is suffering" while he drinks. Stanaland tells newcomer Ali Harper "He has never sold anything." Palmieri confronts Stanaland in another scene. "It would be really nice if I had daddy hand me all my listings," he says. The trailer ends with Victoria confronting Palmieri outside the office for spreading a rumor. Victoria told him not to talk about his family and the men started pushing each other. Other agents rush to them to intervene.

"Unfortunately, the Oppenheim Group was not a culture fit for me and I’m really excited for the future as I just signed as a partner with an amazing, top-producing team and mentor, Steve Games, previous owner of Prudential California Realty and Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Our team recently just launched with Coldwell Banker West." He added that San Diego County brings him joy. Victoria and Palmieri are hardly the only agents at odds this season.

The trailer started with Cardona facing off with Helou. "I was used and taken advantage of," Helou says in an interview. The cast hangs out around a campfire. "You wanna act all f-cking entitled and sh-t," Cardona yells at Helou while pointing in his face. "You better f-ckin' calm down. Do you understand?" Next Hall accuses Stanaland of swooning her then ghosting. She asks him what he wants, but another clip shows her saying she's done.

Stanaland previously announced he was leaving The Oppenheim Group in October to work with his dad, John Stanaland, at Douglas Elliaman. "Leaving the Oppenheim Group wasn’t an easy decision, but is the right decision for me and my clients," he wrote to PEOPLE. "Not only am I joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman, I’m aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders." This means he won't be on Selling the OC, which only focuses on real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group.

Netflix hasn't revealed the release date for the upcoming season. But it looks like it'll be a dramatic one, revealing what led to the two exits. Previous seasons are available for streaming.

