Sean Penn and Matthew Fox are set to star in an upcoming six-part comedy series; according to Deadline, the two have been cast in the upcoming series C*A*U*G*H*T.

C*A*U*G*H*T will be available on the Australian streaming service Stan. The series will follow four Australian soldiers, who are sent to a war-torn country on a secret mission. They are then captured by freedom fighters after being mistaken for Americans. The four then appear in a hostage video that later goes viral, making them celebrities.

The characters that Penn and Fox will play have not yet been announced. Penn's recent work includes 2021's Licorice Pizza, Flag Day, and 2019's The Professor and the Madman. Penn will also be an executive producer for the series. Fox's previous work includes playing Charlie Salinger in Party of Five and Jack Shephard in Lost. After a six-year hiatus, Fox returned to acting in the Peacock series Last Light, which he was also an executive producer for.

Earlier this month, Fox spoke with Collider about returning to acting for Last Light. "When I stopped in 2014, I felt like I'd done everything that I had on this mental bucket list of mine, and I shifted my focus to other, more personal creative endeavors," said Fox. "But recently, in the last couple of years, I was like, 'I wonder what it would feel like to act again, and whether I would enjoy that.' And I did, very much, I'm very happy to say." The series will also star Bella Heathcote, Bryan Brown, Erik Thomson, Ben O'Toole, Lincoln Younes, Alexander England, Mel Jarnson, Fayssal Bazzi, Dorian Nkono, and Rebecca Breeds.

C*A*U*G*H*T was created by Kick Gurry will also star in the series, as well as serve as a producer and director. "The biggest challenge for me was creating something worthy enough of all my insanely talented friends," Gurry said about the series. "I genuinely cannot wait to share this work with the whole world and look forward to the internet telling me how terribly I missed the mark."

Deep Water Films' John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz will be producers for the series, alongside Brendan Donoghue. Stan's Calilah Scobie and Amanda Duthie will also be onboard as executive producers. Fremantle will also produce the series, as well as be in charge of the international distribution rights. In the United Kingdom, the series will be available to stream on ITVX. "Stan continues to set a high bar for premium originals and with the mirrored ambition of the soon to launch ITVX, we knew this could be a perfect partnership," said Jamie Lynn, EVP of International Co-Productions for Fremantle. "Kick Gurry's contagious enthusiasm and delightful scripts immediately convinced us this was a special and timely project unlike anything else in the market."

C*A*U*G*H*T is expected to premiere on Stan in 2023. In the meantime, check out the trailer Last Light starring Fox below: