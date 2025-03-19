Sean Penn is a formidable actor who has built a career defined by intensity, versatility, and an unwavering commitment to complex characters. Over the course of four decades, he has played everything from a stoned high schooler to a hardened ex-con, a devoted activist to a morally conflicted soldier. He disappears into all these roles, consistently turning in some of the most powerful performances in modern cinema.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the actor's must-see movies, all of which showcase his emotional rawness and technical precision. Penn's very best projects run the gamut from psychological thrillers and biopics to courtroom dramas and war epics, proving that he's one of the most talented performers of his generation.

10 'State of Grace' (1990)

Directed by Phil Joanou

Image via Orion Pictures

"It's good to have friends, isn't it? Even if they're the wrong kind." State of Grace is an under-the-radar crime drama that was overshadowed on release by GoodFellas. It sees Penn playing Terry Noonan, an undercover cop who returns to his old Hell's Kitchen neighborhood to infiltrate the Irish-American mob. As he rekindles friendships with childhood friends—volatile gangster Jackie Flannery (Gary Oldman) and his more reserved brother Frankie (Ed Harris)—Terry finds himself torn between loyalty and duty.

The film starts out very well, with original characters and situations, though it does fall back on some predictable tropes (especially shootouts) in the climax. Fortunately, the ensemble cast is more than strong enough to compensate, each of them holding the viewer's attention in their own way. Oldman's intense, unstable performance is probably the best of the lot. Leonardo DiCaprio has praised the actor's work here, saying it "influenced an entire generation of actors".