Sean Penn is unquestionably one of the greatest living actors, and someone who Hollywood has been keen to reward for his contributions to the industry. Penn already has two Academy Award wins on his resume thanks to his victories in the Best Actor category for Clint Eastwood’s grizzly crime thriller Mystic River and Gus Van Sant’s heartbreaking historical drama Milk; the stark differences in the two films’ tones speak to Penn’s versatility as an actor.

Penn seems to be constantly working, and as a result, some of his best roles have gone unrecognized. These 10 roles from Penn are arguably his most underrated, showing off his diverse strengths as an actor.

10 'Bad Boys' (1983)

Image via Universal Pictures

1983’s Bad Boys (not to be confused with the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence action franchise) was among Penn’s breakout films and showed how emotionally nuanced and dynamic he could be at such a young age. Penn and Esai Morales co-star in this gripping study of troubled youths who come into conflict through the prison system.

RELATED: Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn Take an Emotional Ride Through NYC in First 'Daddio' Images

Although the film’s graphic content makes it a tough watch, Bad Boys sparks important conversations about the nature of the justice system and how it treats underprivileged adolescents. Bill Conti’s emotional musical score makes the film even more heartbreaking.

9 'Crackers' (1984)

Image via Universal Pictures

Bad Boys may have proven that Penn was capable of more dramatic material, but then again, he was still the guy who had broken out in the industry by playing Jeff Spicoli in Fast Times At Ridgemont High.

Penn’s knack for physical humor was evident from the earliest point in his career, and he got the chance to flex his comedic chops once more in the underrated 1984 heist comedy Crackers. Penn, Wallace Shawn, Trinidad Silva, and Donald Sutherland star as a group of dim-witted robbers who attempt to rob a local pawn shop owned by an unpleasant local businessman (Jack Warden).

8 'Racing With the Moon' (1984)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Even though he is often associated with the dark, borrowing persona that made his character in Mystic River so iconic, Penn has shown a remarkable amount of sensitivity in his romantic and dramatic roles.

Few of his films emphasize this unique quality as much as the 1984 coming-of-age dramedy Racing With the Moon, in which he co-stars alongside Nicolas Cage as a pair of best friends who experience love and lust for the first time as they prepare to get drafted to serve in World War II; it’s fascinating to see these two legendary performers at such an intimate period within their careers.

7 'At Close Range' (1986)

Image via Orion Pictures

At Close Range gave Penn the chance to go toe-to-toe with another legendary character actor, Christopher Walken, in an emotional crime story that explores the complex nature of paternal relationships. Walken gives one of the most terrifying performances of his career as a career criminal who attempts to bring his child into the same profession.

RELATED: From 'The Deer Hunter' to 'Batman Returns': 11 Essential Christopher Walken Performances

Penn co-stars as the hapless son who just wants to make his father proud. At Close Range examines complex moral dilemmas and is able to evoke empathy for its darkest characters. The use of Madonna’s “Live To Tell” was an all-time great needle drop.

6 'Casualties of War' (1989)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Brian De Palma did not attempt to sanitize the cruelty of the American military in his gripping account of the Vietnam War and the savagery of U.S. soldiers. 1989’s Casualties of War starred Penn as a particularly ruthless commanding officer whose demented spirit and aptitude for violence begin to disturb a young officer (Michael J. Fox) under his command.

Casualties of War reached disgusting levels of violence, all of which were in service of an important piece of political commentary. Penn had never been so utterly terrifying onscreen before.

5 'Sweet and Lowdown' (1999)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

While Penn did end up receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Sweet and Lowdown, the film itself has been largely forgotten, even in comparison to the other films by Woody Allen during the same era.

RELATED: From 'Dead Man Walking' to 'Milk': 9 Essential Sean Penn Performances

Penn stars as the charismatic jazz musician Emmet Ray, who falls in love with the mute woman Hattie (Samantha Morton). After a series of very dark roles in crime thrillers and dramas, it was nice to see Penn in a lighter project and show a romantic side to his persona.

4 'Fair Game' (2010)

Image via Summit Entertainment

Fair Game is based on a true story that has particular significance to today’s conversations about the nature of whistleblower protections and political accountability. The film centers on the CIA employee Valerie Plame (the ever-underrated Naomi Watts), who leaks a critical piece of information involving the United States military’s operations in the Middle East.

Penn co-stars as her husband, Joseph Wilson, an American diplomat whose career is uprooted as a result. Although the film makes its point about American interventionism clear, it’s best when it focuses on the impacts that the subsequent media frenzy had on this couple’s relationship.

3 'This Must Be the Place' (2011)

Image via Element Pictures

The Young Pope and The Hand of God filmmaker Pablo Sorrentino has an unparalleled ability to examine the existential search for meaning that haunts those in positions of influence. Penn gives a remarkably low-key, sensitive performance as the aging rock star Cheyenne, who suffers through a midlife crisis as he reflects upon his family history.

Funny, sad, and deliberately weird, This Must Be the Place calls for a unique type of performance at its center; Penn was certainly up to that challenge and delivered one of his most weirdly moving performances ever.

2 'Gangster Squad' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros.

Sometimes, it’s best to just let Penn have fun and play an extremely exaggerated character. 2013’s Gangster Squad felt like a throwback to classic gangster films with its retro style of storytelling and 1930s setting.

While Ryan Gosling and Josh Brolin are having fun with their roles as detectives who go undercover in the mob world, it’s Penn who steals the film with his eccentric performance as the legendary criminal tycoon Mickey Cohen. There might not be a shred of realism in his performance, but that doesn’t make it any less entertaining.

1 'The Professor and the Madman' (2019)

Image via Vertical Entertainment

The Professor and the Madman may have received overwhelmingly negative reviews upon its initial release, but a majority of its harshest critics seem to have overlooked the fascinating true story that the film was interested in telling.

The film examines the relationship between the legendary Scottish philologist James Murray (Mel Gibson) and the institutionalized William Chester Minor (Penn) as they worked to complete the records of the Oxford English Dictionary. While Minor seemed unreliable at first, his mind helped to create one of the most important documents in modern history.

KEEP READING: 30 Method Acting Moments That Went Too Far