Sean Penn is an actor who received so much acclaim early on in his career that it has been challenging for him to dodge criticisms that he has “peaked.” Penn quickly broke away from the other pack of young actors that grew up in the “Brat Pack” era to become a bonafide movie star and was awarded the industry’s highest honors when both Mystic River and Milk earned him Academy Award wins for Best Actor. Ever since, Penn has struggled to do something new, as many ambitious endeavors like his directorial effort The Last Face and his action thriller The Gunman were met with highly negative reviews. However, Penn delivered one of his most subversive and vulnerable performances ever in This Must Be the Place, an existentialist dramedy from the legendary Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino.

What Is ‘This Must Be the Place’ About?