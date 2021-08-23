Seance, the new horror film from You're Next writer Simon Barrett, is headed to Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium horror streaming service. Originally released in limited theaters and on-demand on May 21, it will be available exclusively through the streamer starting September 29.

The story follows a young girl named Camille Meadows (Suki Waterhouse), a new student at Edelvine Academy for Girls, a prestigious boarding school that is believed to be haunted by a dead student. She starts trying to uncover the mystery firsthand, and eventually, attempts a seance with the help of some of the other girls. When one of those girls turns up dead, they begin to understand the horror they've awakened.

Waterhouse was the first actress cast back in 2019, and was apparently central to the direction it took "She was the first person who signed on," Barrett told Entertainment Weekly. "I was looking at Suki originally to play Alice — the bully, the leader of the girls at the school. I thought of Camille as an underdog. ... Then I sat down and talked with her for like three hours, and she had an interesting take on Camille and totally got the jokes in the film. She honestly was the only person who thought the script was funny. I texted the financiers right afterwards and was like, 'We should cast her.'"

Barrett, who has penned modern horror films like The Guest and Blair Witch makes his feature directorial debut. Madisen Beaty (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood), Ella-Rae Smith (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Inanna Sarkis (After franchise), Seamus Patterson (Channel Zero), and Marina Stephenson-Kerr (Channel Zero) also star.

Seance streams exclusively on Shudder on September 29. Check out the official synopsis below.

Camille Meadows is the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened.

