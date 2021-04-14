When have the words "we should have a seance" ever ended well?

The trailer for upcoming horror movie Seance has officially dropped, and now we have our first look at some very spooky murder mystery antics taking place at an all-girls' boarding school. The directorial debut from You're Next writer Simon Barrett initially premiered its trailer via Entertainment Weekly, and is set to be released from RJLE Films and Shudder in theaters, digitally and on demand on May 21.

The story follows a young girl named Camille Meadows (Suki Waterhouse), a new student at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls — but being hazed by her fellow students is the least of her problems, because apparently someone also recently died there too. When Camille moves into her new dorm room, which is believed to be haunted, she starts trying to uncover the mystery firsthand, and eventually, attempts a seance with the help of some of the other girls.

Waterhouse was the first actress cast on the film back in 2019 — and, according to Barrett, also understood what the project was trying to be right away. "She was the first person who signed on," the director said to Entertainment Weekly. "I was looking at Suki originally to play Alice — the bully, the leader of the girls at the school. I thought of Camille as an underdog. ... Then I sat down and talked with her for like three hours, and she had an interesting take on Camille and totally got the jokes in the film. She honestly was the only person who thought the script was funny. I texted the financiers right afterwards and was like, 'We should cast her.'"

In addition to Waterhouse, Seance also stars Madisen Beaty (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood), Ella-Rae Smith (Into the Badlands), Inanna Sarkis, Seamus Patterson and Marina Stephenson-Kerr.

Seance is slated for a theatrical, digital and on demand release on May 21. Check out the first trailer and official synopsis below:

Camille Meadows is the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened.

