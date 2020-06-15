‘Search Party’ Season 3 Trailer Sees Our Fave Millennial Brunch Group in Real Trouble

Dory Sief and her partners in crime are back in a big way in the first trailer for Search Party Season 3. This new trailer not only teases what to expect in the upcoming season of the razor-sharp Millennial satire, but heralds the show’s move from TBS to HBO Max. Are you ready?

The trailer begins with the immediate aftermath of the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale: Dory (Alia Shawkat) has been arrested for murdering Keith (Ron Livingston), the private investigator she hired in Season 1 to help her find Chantal (Clare McNulty). Of course, Dory’s arrest could also be due to the fact she pushed her neighbor off the second story of the Staten Island ferry in a blackmailing scheme gone wrong (also part of the Season 2 finale), so it looks like we’ll just have to watch and find out. But Dory’s arrest sets the wheels of Season 3 in motion as her ex, Drew (John Reynolds), and friends Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) are sucked into the investigation and publicity whirlwind surrounding this case.

Along the way, the trailer teases Elliott and Portia’s attempts to forge new identities and maybe run off into the sunset as new people, Dory grappling with the pressures of her newfound fame for all the wrong reasons, and the foursome’s attempts to figure out who told the cops about the murder (murders?) if none of them sold out Dory. Even as a longtime fan of this show, I can tell you right now I have no idea what to expect from Search Party Season 3. Luckily, I won’t have to wait too long since the new season premieres on HBO Max in a little over a week.

Search Party Season 3 premieres on Thursday, June 25 on HBO Max. Check out the brand new trailer below as well as the cheeky official poster. For more, here’s why you need to catch up on Search Party ASAP.