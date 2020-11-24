HBO Max has finally announced Season 4 release date for Search Party, the murder mystery comedy series starring Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early, and Meredith Hagner. The series made a leap from TBS to HBO Max for its Season 3 premiere in June 2020, bringing Seasons 1 and 2 with it. We also know that Season 4 of Search Party was filmed between December 2019 and February 2020, but a release date has been unknown — until now.

On Tuesday, HBO Max revealed Search Party Season 4 will be released in January 2021. Much like the mysteries protagonist Dory (Shawkat) and her friends need to solve in every season, it seems we'll have to wait for another piece of the release date puzzle to be revealed at another time. However, in lieu of a specific date, HBO Max has also shared a Season 4 plot breakdown. At the end of Season 3, Dory and her boyfriend, Drew (Reynolds) were found not guilty after being charged with the murder of Keith (Ron Livingston), the private investigator Dory became romantically involved with in Season 1. Just when she's about to return to her life of freedom, Dory is kidnapped by her stalker (Cole Escola), who first attempted to kidnap her at Elliott's (Early) wedding.

Now, a Season 4 breakdown teases what's next for Dory and her friends:

"In the new season, Dory is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker, Chip, who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, Portia (Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; Elliott has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and Drew (Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park. As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media posts suggest, they must decide whether or not to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party – but this time, for Dory."

HBO Max has also revealed a stellar lineup of guest stars for Season 4. Those guest stars include Susan Sarandon as Lylah, "the unapologetically wealthy aunt to Chip, Dory’s kidnapper"; Busy Philipps as Donna DiMarco, "a former teen star who is cast as Portia in a film portraying the murder of Keith Powell. To Portia's dismay, Donna has a lot of specific choices in mind"; Griffin Dunne as Richard Wreck, "the CEO of a pastry company called Lil’ Sticky's, which might offer a vital clue to finding Dory's whereabouts"; Ann Dowd as Paula Jo, "a nosy Christmas-obsessed townie who gets a little too close to Chip's house for his own comfort"; and Tony-award winning actor Lillias White, who plays Wilma, "a world-famous talk show host who has an obsession with Chantal." Even better, we also know that famed author R.L. Stine will have a Season 4 cameo as himself.

Search Party returns in January 2021. Even more new images from Search Party Season 4 are below, so be sure to check them out. Get all the HBO Max updates you need right here.

