HBO Max has released the teaser trailer for Search Party Season 4 and it's about to get really, really real for Dory (Alia Shawkat) and her friends. The launch of Search Party Season 3 in June marked the show's official jump from TBS to its new home at HBO Max. Following the wrap of Season 3, we were able to reveal some of the biggest Season 4 news: all of the wild and totally cool guest stars. Joining series regulars Shawkat, John Reynolds, Meredith Hagner, and John Early will be a fun bunch of stars including Ann Dowd, Susan Sarandon, and Griffin Dunne.

So, the teaser trailer for Search Party Season 4. Let's talk about it.

Things look legitimately terrifying this season as the show moves past its satirical inclinations and plunges into scarier territory. Speaking as a fan who has been excited to see this show push genre expectations, I found this teaser trailer is exciting to watch. We see some of the events following that incredible cliffhanger ending from Season 3 teased: Dory getting kidnapped by her stalker (Cole Escola), her subsequently waking up to a horrifying new reality, and her ex-boyfriend and two friends (Reynolds, Early, and Hagner) trying to find her because they know something serious is going on. Some of the line readings from Early and Reynolds tease a season with the comedic edge intact, but you also get the sense it will be very slight as its darker story develops.

Image via HBO Max

The Search Party Season 4 poster backs up this feeling. The poster sports the tagline, "It stopped being a party a long time ago," which is just hella ominous. Meanwhile, the red, black, and blue color scheme of the poster evokes a John Carpenter horror movie; Dory being shown screaming also adds to this vibe. All things considered, it would behoove us to prepare for anything to happen because with Dory kidnapped like James Caan in Misery and a new cast of characters entering into the mix, anything could happen.

Search Party Season 4 premieres on HBO Max on January 14, 2021, with the first three episodes of the season. After January 14, the comedy thriller’s 10-episode season continues with three more episodes hitting HBO Max on January 21 and the final four episodes wrapping the season up on January 28. Watch the official teaser trailer below. Get even more HBO Max updates here.

Here's the official Search Party Season 4 synopsis and poster:

In 'Search Party' Season 4, Dory (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker Chip (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, Portia (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; Elliott (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and Drew (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park. As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media suggests, they must decide whether to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party – but this time, for Dory. Joining the show’s stellar guest stars this season are Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne, and Lillias White, as well as R.L. Stine in a cameo role.

Share Share Tweet Email

Bad Robot's Next Big TV Show Is About a Dragon Who Works on a 1950s Farm J.J. Abrams will executive produce the show about a poor family forced to hire a dragon to work their farm.