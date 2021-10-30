Seven new characters have been cast for season 5 of the HBO Max series Search Party, according to a report by Deadline.

New additions to the cast include Angela Trimbur of The Good Place, Aparna Nancherla who has previously appeared on Master of None, and Grace Kuhlenschmidt. Also joining the cast are Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Michelle Badillo, and Larry Owens.

Search Party, which is created by Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, follows the lives of four New York twenty-somethings as they try and find themselves, solve some mysteries, and repress the growing chaos caused by a group-project murder. Alia Shawkat stars as Dory, whose pursuit of meaning in her life has resulted in increasingly perilous situations. In season 4, Dory was kidnapped by a stalker, forcing her friends, and partners in crime, Drew, played by John Reynolds, Elliot, played by John Early, and Portia, played by Meredith Hagner to form another search party in pursuit of her.

Season 5 will see Dory teaming up with billionaire Tunnel Quinn, played by Jeff Goldblum in the wake of her prolonged captivity. She will again be joined by her friends in her seemingly altruistic venture. The roles of the new cast additions have not been expanded upon, but have been named. Trimbur will be playing Elodie Revlon, Titelman will be playing Leonora Hamsdale, Owens will play Ritchie Thinky, and Kuhlenschmidt will portray Pepper Southerland. Castle Baker portrays Marty Plushfeld. Badillo is set to play Winnie Miranda, and Nancherla will play Benny Balthazar.

No trailer or release date has been given for season 5. Seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream now on HBO Max.

