Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Search Party through Season 4Search Party is entering its final season on HBO Max and boy, what a ride it has been. With its neo-noir feel and dark, comedic tone, you will constantly find yourself laughing at horrifying moments and astonished at the audacity of this group of people.

In Season 1, we meet Dory (Alia Shawkat) who becomes obsessed with finding an old college acquaintance named Chantal Weatherbottom (Clare McNulty) who has gone missing. She ropes her boyfriend, Drew (John Reynolds), and her two best friends, Portia (Meredith Hagner) and Elliott (John Early), into investigating Chantal’s disappearance. As the four self-involved friends try to do something for the greater good, only bad things can happen. Season 4 ended with a bit of a surreal episode so it will be interesting to see how the creators wrap it all up as they take a final bow.

To refresh your memory, here is a list of the cast of Search Party and their characters.

RELATED: ‘Search Party’ Gets Final Season Premiere Date and First Look Images

Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat)

Image Via HBO Max

Dory Sief is just your average personal assistant thriving in NYC post-college. When she discovers a missing person flier with Chantal’s picture, her life quickly turns upside down. Dory’s initial interest in the Chantal case seemed to be noble as she was genuinely interested in the well-being of an old acquaintance. However, as the seasons went on, Dory took more and more dark turns. The complex thing about Dory is that you don’t want to root for her because she makes very bad decisions and yet, it’s hard to look away because Shawkwat is so tantalizing. Dory becomes a pseudo-celebrity after a huge media trial which attracts a lot of unwanted attention. After narrowly escaping death in Season 4, Dory has a second chance to lead a more dignified life. Will she and her self-absorbed circle take this opportunity to reform themselves? What fun would that be?

Shawkat first saw wide acclaim as Maeby Fünke with her first starring role in Arrested Development. She also does a variety of voice acting in such shows as Big Mouth and Summer Camp Island.

Drew Gardner (John Reynolds)

Image Via HBO Max

As Dory’s ex-boyfriend and accomplice in the murder of Keith Powell (Ron Livingston), Drew has always been a bit of a doormat. He let Dory bully him into the investigation of Chantal and wound up on trial for murder. Needless to say, their romance is over and their friendship may be as well. In Season 4, Drew tried to start a new life in a theme park hiding from the public eye. But, as predicted, he got sucked back to New York to deal with more drama about Dory. Hopefully, Season 5 will have some form of redemption for Drew. He’s not exactly an innocent bystander in all this, but of the four friends, he stands the best chance of reclaiming his soul.

John Reynolds is also known for his recurring role in Stranger Things as Officer Callahan and his starring role in the Hulu TV reboot of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Portia Davenport (Meredith Hagner)

Image Via HBO Max

Portia is an actress and her number one priority is pleasing her overbearing mother, Mariel (Christine Ebersole). Portia wants no part of the investigation but decides to participate, using it as an opportunity to become famous by proxy. (And also to meet guys.) Portia’s loyalty is pretty pliable, especially after testifying against Dory and Drew in their trial. She is just as shallow as her counterpart, Elliott, but somehow, even more engaging. Hagner’s portrayal is intoxicating as she gives Portia many more levels than she deserves and is a perfect soulmate/rival for Elliott.

Meredith Hagner is best known for playing Liberty Ciccone on As the World Turns. More recently, she has popped up in Palm Springs and Vacation Friends.

Elliott Goss (John Early)

Image Via HBO Max

Elliott Goss appears to have no soul. He is concerned about one thing and one thing only: Himself. When Dory recruits him into the investigation of Chantal’s disappearance his biggest concern is how it will help his brand and self-promotion. With all that being said, Elliott is one of the most fun characters to watch. Everyone knows or has encountered an Elliott in real life and the portrayal by John Early is endlessly entertaining. In the past few seasons, he teamed up with an ultra-conservative pundit (Chloe Fineman) after realizing how much more money he can make when he sells out. Jeffrey Self, who plays Elliot's boyfriend, Marc, will be returning for the final season, so maybe these two crazy kids will be able to work things out after all.

Early has appeared in the Netflix originals Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp as well as Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

Chantal Weatherbottom (Clare McNulty)

Image Via HBO Max

Chantal is the catalyst for the entire story. When she goes missing in Season 1, it sets off a series of events with a group of people she barely even knew in college. Chantal has a whole side journey of her own throughout the series that is both hilarious and cringe-worthy. Once the group reunites with Chantal, they can’t help but wonder if it was all worth it to begin with.

Search Party is McNulty’s first major TV role after appearing in such films as Fort Tilden and We Used to Know Each Other.

Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum)

Image Via HBO Max

Jeff Goldblum has been in films and television since the early 70s. Some of his most famous roles were in The Fly, Jurassic Park, and Independence Day. The generic description for this character is “tech billionaire” so it’s easy to assume he’ll be well-adjusted and relatable. And if we’ve learned anything about Goldblum over the years, it will surely be entertaining.

Liquorice Montague (Kathy Griffin)

Image Via HBO Max

Kathy Griffin has been a standup comedian for the better part of the last 40 years. She had a recurring role on Suddenly Susan and was the star of her own reality show, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. Not much has been said about her character, but with a name like Liquorice Montague, it has to be good.

John Walters, Aparna Nancherla, Michelle Badillo, Joe Castle Baker, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Larry Owens, Greta Titelma, and Angela Trimbur are also slated to appear in Season 5. No word on if Cole Escola will appear, but let’s hope we haven’t seen the last of Chip Wreck.

The first four seasons of Search Party are streaming on HBO Max. Season 5 premieres on January 7, 2022.

5 Key Reasons to Watch the Millennial Satire 'Search Party' Seriously, what are you doing with your life that could be more important than watching 'Search Party'?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email