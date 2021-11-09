HBO Max has announced the release date for the fifth and final season of their dark comedy-thriller Search Party. The final season will open with the new year, debuting all 10 episodes on January 7th, 2022.

Search Party’s first two seasons originally debuted on TBS back in 2016 and 2017. The show sat on the shelf before being picked up by HBO Max, who has aired seasons three and four. Search Party centers on friends Dory (Alia Shawkat), Drew (John Reynolds), Portia (Meredith Hagner), and Elliott (John Early) as they search for a missing girl in a messy investigation driven by harrowing theories, a misguided accidental murder, and a media circus of a trial. The fourth season saw Dory as the abductee as her friends were forced into their investigative roles once more.

The dark comedy’s final season will center around Dory after her abduction and close call with death as she joins forces with Tunnel Quinn. The new character, played by Jeff Goldblum, is described as a charming tech billionaire. Hagner, Early, and Reynolds return to the cast as their characters are sent on a terrifying journey. Joining the cast alongside Goldblum in a variety of recurring and guest roles are Kathy Griffin, John Walters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens, and Michelle Badillo. Jeffery Self and Clare McNulty return as recurring characters Marc and Chantal.

Search Party was created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rodgers, and Michael Showalter who serve as the show’s executive producers alongside Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez. Bliss and Rodgers act as the series’ showrunners. Search Party's fifth and final season comes to HBO Max on January 7. Check out the last season’s first look images below.

