The end is nigh for HBO Max Original Search Party. Highly praised by critics, the comedy series is set to debut its final season in early January, and earned itself a new trailer that showcases the new lengths the show is willing to go for its final run. The series originally followed a group of friends that searched for a missing girl in a messy investigation, but many turns have been taken in this journey since, as the trailer reveals.

The trailer for season five shows off Dory (Alia Shawkat) transcending reality as she recovers from a near-death experience, leading her to join forces with tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum), who believes in spiritual enlightenment. It only gets worse as new-Dory starts to gather believers and announces a revolution is coming, cult-style.

Of course, the same trailer also reveals that enlightenment is not all it’s cracked up to be as the police get involved, Dory starts getting confronted, lab rats are poisoned, and even creepy children pop up to make things even weirder. “Humanity’s true nature will be revealed”, and we get to laugh about it.

RELATED: Steven Soderbergh's 'KIMI' Receives February Release Date on HBO MaxSearch Party originally aired on TBS, and was later moved to HBO Max. Aside from Shawkat, the cast features John Reynolds, Meredith Hagner, and John Early, and recurring guest stars Jeffery Self and Clare McNulty. Joining the cast are recurring guest stars Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens, and Michelle Badillo.

All ten episodes of Search Party's final season debut on HBO Max on January 7. Check out the new trailer below:

Check out Search Party's official synopsis and season five poster here:

In the new season, Dory (Alia Shawkat) enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) on the other side of her near-death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.

