Euphoria actress Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya's younger sister on the HBO show, is in negotiations to play the lead in Sony's Searching sequel, Collider has confirmed.

Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, who edited the original 2018 movie, will direct the sequel, which will be produced by Searching director Aneesh Chaganty and his Search Party partners Sev Ohanian and Natalie Qasabian, as well as Timur Bekmambetov and Adam Sidman of Bazelevs. Jo Henriquez will executive produce and Congyu E will serve as a co-producer on the project, which is slated to start production this spring.

Merrick and Johnson wrote the script based on a story by Chaganty and Ohanian, and the sequel will feature a new set of characters. Deadline broke the news of Reid's impending casting, and though plot details remain under wraps, the sequel is expected to emulate the first film and unfold on various screens -- computer, phone, television -- thanks to the Screenlife format popularized by the Unfriended movies that Bekmambetov produced.

Searching grossed more than $75 million worldwide on a budget of less than $1 million, and it was wise of Search Party, in conjunction with Sony's Stage 6 Films label, to keep the creative team intact for the sequel.

17-year-old Reid has been acting since she was a child, and she made one of her earliest film appearances in Steve McQueen's Oscar winner 12 Years a Slave. Reid went on to book the lead in Ava DuVernay's adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, and she worked with the director again on the acclaimed Netflix miniseries When They See Us.

Reid has already starred in three Blumhouse movies -- Sleight, Don't Let Go and The Invisible Man, in which she played Aldis Hodge's daughter. Reid has also wrapped the indie movie One Way with Kevin Bacon and Travis Fimmel, and she will soon be seen in James Gunn's DC movie The Suicide Squad. Of course, Reid will also return for Season 2 of Euphoria, which is expected to begin shooting relatively soon following a long delay stemming from the pandemic.

