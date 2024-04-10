The Big Picture Newbie struggles in the OC real estate world, caught in tensions between agents.

Troubles arise in Tyler and Alex's relationship, leading to ongoing drama.

Rumors and gossip run rampant at the O-Group, causing tension among agents.

The Oppenheim Group is back to its old tricks. The new trailer for Selling The OC proves that season two of the reality series had enough drama to carry right through into season three. Ostensibly, this real-estate docu-soap is about the gorgeous properties the agents in the OC represent. But the drama last season between the agents at the O-Group got so messy that there is going to be lots of aftermath to unpack in season three. If viewers are used to the gang on Selling Sunset being the most dramatic in the Oppenheim family, their OC cousins are coming for the title this season.

Newbie Alexandra Harper seems more interested in the reality TV part of the O-Group than the high-end real-estate part. Polly Brindle and Alexandra Jarvis are set to continue their feud from last season, fighting to keep Harper in their corner. The office flirtation that arose between recently divorced Tyler Stanaland and his "friend" Alex Hall will continue to play out. And it seems the other agents have scores to settle with one another from last year. Kayla Cardona is caught at the center of a web of gossip at the O-Group. The other agents have also noticed that Sean Palmieri is too focused on talking about their personal lives rather than making sales. It's little wonder Brandi Marshall was so on guard last season about their collective reputation as an agency. Here's everything to learn about season three from the trailer.

Senior Agent Gio Helou warned incoming agent Alexandra Harper that selling real estate in the OC is not a beauty pageant. He seemed worried about the agency taking on another inexperienced agent, making clear that he thought the former Miss Tennessee didn't have what it takes to compete. Although Alexandra was introduced last season, she was still toying with the idea of committing to a more permanent life in California; the Nashville native had been splitting her time between home and Laguna Beach. But at the end of season two, Harper placed a bet with Gio that if she excels at the O-Group, he would have to eat his words by wearing a bikini and pageant sash at the office.

While her winning confidence landed her a seat at the table, the newbie seems to struggle out of the gate in season three. It appears she is still caught in the crossfire between Polly and Jarvis' feud from last season, with Polly warning her: "This industry is sink or swim." Gio is then shown reporting to Jason Oppenheim that Harper was underprepared for a listing he allowed her to represent. Jason observes: "She has not developed the experience that she should have at this stage of the game." The editors reinforce Harper's shaky beginnings by showing her wobble on her legs walking through sand during a beach day with the girls. She laughs it off, but the beauty queen seems to have gotten in over her head in season three.

There's Trouble In Paradise For Tyler and Alex

The trailer shows Alex berating Tyler for his behavior last season: "You swooned me, and then you f---ing disappeared." When she grills him about what he wants from the relationship, there is an awkward pause in the conversation as Tyler gathers his thoughts. The shady editors then show Tyler admitting to Austin that he wants to get started on a family, the implication being that he is ready for that next step, but not with Alex, who he had casually pursued last season. This scene is then immediately followed in the trailer by a clip of Tyler telling Alex that they are not on the same page, and it feels like they are trying to "force it." However, Tyler is also shown grabbing Alex for a dramatic kiss at a black-tie event later in the trailer, so it seems that if the pair are not on the same page, he's the one who is skipping around in the narrative. Alex has said that prior to the season three trailer airing, Tyler had blocked her on social media, so it seems that the drama between the pair will extend beyond this season as well.

The Rumor Mill Works Overtime at The O-Group

Newbie Harper tells Kayla that she is "the subject of so many negative conversations" in one short clip of the season three trailer, to which Kayla responds: "And it's always happening when I'm not around." In season one, Kayla caught heat, mostly from Polly and Alex, for attempting to kiss Tyler after the agents had been out together one evening. Kayla had been mortified, and apologized, but the other ladies were not willing to let the issue die, since Tyler was still married at the time. However, both Polly and Hall would share workplace flirtations with Tyler in season two, while he was divorcing from his wife, actress Brittany Snow.

Brittany recently went on the Call Her Daddy podcast, and when the host asked her if she had known about Tyler's office flirtation, she quipped: "Which one?" The actress then went on to admit that there were a lot of things in their relationship that she had been in the dark about. For her part, Kayla felt the other agents were being hypocrites, considering how angry they had been about her attempt to kiss Tyler the year before. Kayla feels she is owed an apology, considering Polly actually kissed Tyler and Alex seemed to be persuing something more than friendship, while Tyler was still navigating his separation from his wife. Brandi criticized them all for feeding in to a reputation that the office was receiving for being messy with situations like these. Brandi wants to stay as far away from this kind of rumor mill as possible, telling Kayla in season two: "I'm just trying to move in a way that I can be proud of."

Sean Palmieri has landed in hot water with the other agents at the O-Group for spreading gossip around the office. Last season, Austin was under pressure from his wife to have another child. Meanwhile, he told her that he wants to stay focused on setting them up for success by channeling all his effort into work. He is shown telling Jason his plans to buy a home in season three, noting that the commission from one of his listings will go a long way towards helping with that goal. In a heated clip, Austin is shown confronting Sean about starting rumors about him in the office, and while Austin squares up in an intimidating way, Sean holds his ground. Later, Sean is shown telling the other agents: "I am sleeping like a baby, because I have the truth. The trailer makes clear that season three will have all the drama of season two.

The third season of Selling The OC will drop on May 3, 2024. Catch up on past seasons streaming on Netflix now.

