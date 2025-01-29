After over a decade as the Winter Soldier, Sebastian Stan showed a new side of his acting talent this year. His first Oscar nomination was justly deserved for The Apprentice, in his transformative role portraying a young Donald Trump. Against all odds, Stan was able to make the former and current President someone that was once an empathetic figure that was warped beyond return on his quest for power. That said, he may be even more impressive in another Oscar-nominated film from last year. Nominated for Best Make-Up and Hairstyling, the A24 film A Different Man challenges Sebastian Stan to go to strange places as a performer, and proves he is more than up to the task with his remarkable work that already won him a Golden Globe.

Sebastian Stan Holds the Tone of 'A Different Man' Together

Right away, A Different Man shows Sebastian Stan as he's never been seen before. Edward (Stan) is an actor living with neurofibromatosis, a condition resulting in benign growths encompassing his entire face. Despite getting work as an actor and forming a friendship with his new neighbor Ingrid (Renate Reinsve), he is unable to get past his condition and live with self-assurance, feeling his life would be better if he could just... be a different man. That opportunity presents itself in the movie's first moment of a magical reality when an experimental medical treatment melts the growths from his face and leaves him looking like... well, Sebastian Stan. With that, Edward adopts a new identity, Guy Moratz, claims Edward died by suicide, and begins living a new life.

The transition from Edward to Guy is a lot to ask of both the audience and an actor. In order for the audience to suspend their disbelief that this miracle medical procedure worked and Sebastian Stan is an entirely new person, it requires the actor to make the character a singular and real person. Despite the shift in outward appearance and characters like Ingrid not being able to recognize him, Stan takes the audience along with him and behind his facade and faux charms, making it clear that Guy is just a performance Edward is putting on. Like Hit Man and A Complete Unknown, A Different Man questions whether someone can change their persona and who they are on the inside or out. Sebastian Stan maintains Edward's interiority despite living as Guy on the outside. His interiority becomes even more impressive as it comes into conflict later in the film.

Sebastian Stan's Work is Largely Internal, but Triumphant