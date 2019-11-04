Watch: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Officially Start ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Filming

0

Production on the Disney+ live-action Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is officially up and running, and stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are out here selling the show by being charming bros on Marvel Studios’ Instagram story. Just dudes bein’ dudes on a Disney set.

The series will, of course, see Mackie and Stan reprising their MCU roles in the first Marvel show to debut on Disney+. The last we saw both Falcon and Bucky Barnes, they were greeting Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as an elderly man at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the former Captain America having gone back in time and lived a full life with Agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Endgame saw Rogers seemingly passing along the Captain America mantle—shield and all—to Sam, although Marvel’s been characteristically mum on what that means for the TV series.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier—one day I will actually learn how many times “the” is in that title and where they’re supposed to go—is one of a handful of MCU projects set to debut on Disney+ and weave their way through their big-screen counterparts. After The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the streaming service will also play home to WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. (Plus the animated alt-worlds tales, What If?)

Check out the videos from set below. For more on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, here is the latest on production, who co-star Wyatt Russell will be playing, and the first look at Daniel Brühl‘s return as Captain America: Civil War villain Helmut Zemo.

| Sebastian and Anthony Mackie on MarvelStudios’ Instagram story! pic.twitter.com/VzXGPyFvgK — Sebastian Stan Updates (@TheSebNews) November 4, 2019

The series is set to debut in Fall 2020.