Sebastian Stan sure knows how to bring it. The actor on Friday shared his self-taped audition video for the recently released film Fresh, and it shows him shaking a leg in his kitchen, waving a chef's knife. Directed by debutante Mimi Cave, Fresh is a comedy thriller that serves as a rather acidic metaphor for modern dating.

Fed up with the unending disappointment of online dating, Noa meets Steve. They hit it off, but Noa soon realizes that Steve isn't who she thought he was and is, in fact, someone who has an appetite for human flesh. Fresh premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival, where it was picked up by Fox Searchlight. The film also stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and features Jonica T. Gibbs, Charlotte Le Bon, Dayo Okeniyi, Andrea Bang, and Brett Dier in supporting roles.

Stan posted his audition tape on Instagram in conjunction with the film's release. It shows him wielding a knife and dancing without any inhibitions. Stan told The Hollywood Reporter that he knew how important the dancing sequences in the movie were going to be, so he recorded the video immediately after meeting Cave. In his own words:

“I met with Mimi and we hit it off and talked a lot about where to take this thing. It seemed we had similar ideas and she had a very specific point of view. The dance sequences were a big concern for her and just in case she had any doubts that I could do it, I recorded myself in this video.”

But unbeknownst to Stan, Cave had already decided that she would cast him in the movie. In fact, the video only validated her feelings about having made the right choice. She said:

“He sent in the video dancing in the kitchen with a steak knife and I was like, ‘OK, we made the right choice.’”

Fresh opened to positive reviews, and Collider's Therese Lacson called it a "wildly enjoyable" spin on "well-worn tropes."

Stan is coming off of a starring role in another Hulu project — the miniseries Pam & Tommy, in which he played Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. Created by Robert Siegel, the biographical drama dramatizes the love story of Lee and his wife Pamela Anderson, around the time when their private sex tape was infamously stolen and leaked online. The actor is best known for playing the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and most recently reprised his role in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, co-starring Anthony Mackie.

You can watch Fresh on Hulu. You can also check out Stan's audition video here:

Here's the official synopsis of Fresh:

“The horrors of modern dating are seen through the eyes of a young woman who is battling to survive her new boyfriend's unusual appetites.”

