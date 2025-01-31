2024 was a year that saw Sebastian Stan hit a new career high with the double bill of The Apprentice and A Different Man, which got him the best reviews of his career and an Oscar nomination and Golden Globe win, respectively. Stan got two of the best roles to date, playing the deeply problematic Donald Trump and a self-reflexively defeated portrait of a pathetic soul, both of which served as studies in the frailty and fluidity of ego. It's little wonder he has such a knack for such material, as he's spent over a decade excelling in a role that's fundamentally about the evolution of ego, and that's the MCU's Bucky Barnes. Bucky is someone who has lived many lives since his debut, and that's given Stan so many different ways to play him.

Sebastian Stan's Bucky Went From Captain America's Best Friend to a Cold Killer

Captain America: The First Avenger introduced Bucky (Stan) as the lifelong best friend of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), where he admittedly doesn't have much to do except be a charming cad, prove Rogers' boy scout credentials, and then die in a cliffhanger manner. It's Captain America: The Winter Soldier that really gave Stan room to play, as he's resurrected as the Winter Soldier, a brainwashed assassin who forces Steve to question where his morals and allegiance truly lie.

While he spends most of the film as a stoic terminator, the whiplash of seeing the formerly easygoing Bucky be so vicious and uncaring is one that carries the emotional burden of the film. Its larger questions of duty to the country and the corruption of the American government don't hold as much water if you aren't buying into the central conflict of Captain America feeling distraught at having to save his best friend. In turn, we don't feel as invested in seeing Bucky saved without seeing his painful backstory of survival and conditioning, a disturbing sequence that has Stan put through the ringer and compels us to forgive him for his actions. His ability to flesh out Bucky's bond with Steve and the emotional consequences of his time as the Winter Soldier becomes the backbone of his character growth, leading to many standout moments.

Bucky Has a Big Impact on Steve Rogers in 'Captain America: Civil War'

Once Bucky tries to move past his trauma, his inability to divorce himself from his past becomes the dominant driving force in his involvement throughout Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Steve has unparalleled levels of "I can fix him" energy when it comes to Bucky, putting it upon himself to vouch for his reformed character. Bucky, in turn, is fiercely loyal to Steve, quick to side with him on almost any issue and show his enemies why he's the best at throwing hands. This is most prevalent in Civil War, where Bucky's past actions as the Winter Soldier continuously haunt the duo and threaten to permanently destabilize the camaraderie between Steve and Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.).

Bucky has to learn the hard way that his old self still influences him, and he'll have to learn how to overcome his brainwashing. It's arguably Bucky at his lowest, forced to confront the existential despair of disappointing your best friend and driving your friend's co-leader to want to kill you. Stan fully communicates how badly he wants to do right by Steve, which provides emotional heft to their reunion in Infinity War and Bucky's dusty demise in Endgame. His inevitable resurrection sets the table for the juiciest portion of Bucky's arc, where Stan is finally allowed to fully explore how deep Bucky's trauma runs.

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Made Bold Moves With Bucky Barnes